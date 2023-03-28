“A slap in the face to Ukrainian athletes”, denounces the German Minister of Sports on the possible reintegration of Russian and Belarusian athletes

The IOC recommended, after a long-awaited meeting on Tuesday, the reinstatement of Russian and Belarusian athletes, individually and under a neutral banner.

The recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reintegrate, under conditions, Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions is “a slap in the face to Ukrainian athletes“, denounced Tuesday, December 28, the German Minister of Sports. “International sport must clearly condemn Russia’s brutal war of aggression. This can only be done by completely excluding Russian and Belarusian athletes“, judge in a press release Nancy Faeser.

The IOC on Tuesday recommended the reinstatement of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions, under a neutral banner and “individually“, if they did not actively support the war in Ukraine. But for Ms. Faeser, “the fact that the IOC still wants to ban members of the Russian army as well as the teams is only the bare minimum and is not enough. There is no reason for Russia to return to world sport. (Vladimir) Putin continues his criminal war with appalling brutality against the Ukrainian civilian population”believes the German minister.

“A day of shame for the IOC” castigates Poland

“The Russian army kills countless Ukrainians every day, including many sportsmen, she adds. The Olympics do not take place in a vacuum. Those who allow the Russian warmonger to use international competitions for its propaganda damage the Olympic idea of ​​peace and understanding between peoples”, concludes Ms. Faeser. The IOC Executive Board will decide “at the appropriate time“of their possible participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics, which Ukraine, the Baltic countries and Poland threaten to boycott in the event of Russian presence.

Warsaw, precisely, does not take off, considering that this Tuesday was “a day of shame” for the International Olympic Committee, through a Polish Deputy Foreign Minister. “What positive happened on the side of Russia for its sportsmen to participate in competitions !! Since Boutcha, Irpin, Gostomel !! Since the daily bombardments of civilian sites !! It is a day of shame for the IOC!!”wrote Piotr Wawrzyk on Twitter.

Ukraine happy with postponement

For its part, Ukraine said it was satisfied with the “report” of the decision on the possible participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Paris 2024 Olympics, the international body having avoided deciding the question on Tuesday.

“We have managed to achieve that the decision on the integration of Russians and Belarusians in the Olympics in 2024 is postponed”, welcomed on Facebook the Ukrainian Minister of Sports, Vadym Goutzaït. He said he wanted “to work” so that no athlete “patriotic” Russian “cannot enter international sporting arenas”.

“Unacceptable” criteria for the Russian Olympic Committee

On the Russian side, the decision obviously does not seem satisfactory. The president of the Russian Olympic Committee considered that the criteria issued on Tuesday by the IOC to allow the reinstatement of Russian and Belarusian athletes were “discriminatory”. “The criteria announced for the return to international competitions are unacceptable. This is discrimination based on nationality”released Stanislav Pozdniakov during a press conference.