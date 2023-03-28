Juarense will represent Mexico in the world barrel race

Paulina Luna, from Juárez, confirmed her national youth title in barrel racing in the tournament that was recently held in Monterrey, and thus obtained her ticket to represent Mexico in the World Youth Championship that will take place in Brazil in June of this year. anus.

“I went to the national in Monterrey, Nuevo León, and thank God we brought us the youth national championship for the second time, and I am representing Mexico to Brazil in the first week of June in the World Championship,” said the 17-year-old rider from age.

Paulina pointed out that the Nacional in Monterrey was a very nice experience, with a lot of adrenaline, with strong rivals, but for that reason she was prepared for what she had to do.

“That’s what it consists of, training every day so as not to lose practice and that’s why we brought the championship.”

The woman from Juarez explained that she did not take her horse Dino to Nacional, because there was a raffle and change of horses, so she had to pair up with different horses, including Harry, with whom she won gold.

“So it was more riding instinct, knowing how to ride is knowing your horse, feeling your horse, because I ran the final on a horse that wasn’t mine, so it was more knowing how to ride and that’s why I prepare myself, that’s why nothing more I ride my horse, I ride different horses, because not all horses are the same and it was a very nice experience”.

–How do you prepare from now on for the World Cup in Brazil?

“Training every day, I feel prepared, riding different horses because it’s going to be the same there, it’s going to be a horse raffle, so preparing every day, not losing consistency. It’s a really short period of time, but that’s why I want to continue training every day, I don’t want to take breaks because you have to be constant”.

Paulina added that in the World Cup in Brazil, when they draw the horses, they are given three minutes to meet the one they got and they are not allowed to change the saddle or bridles.

“They give you three minutes, you admit, you warm up a little in it and well, you have to give it. I can’t bring spurs, he can’t bring strength, I can’t hit him, it’s a fair race”.

Finally, Paulina Luna thanked her family, her trainer Alejandra Moreno, and the Unlimited Barrel Team for the support they offer her at all times.

know her

Name: Paulina Luna

Date of birth: August 4, 2005

Place of birth: El Paso

17 years old

Height: 1.58 m

Weight: 54kg