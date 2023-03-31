L1: Marseille-Montpellier, the probable compositions

After the international break, Marseille hosts a team from Montpellier which remains on five wins and a draw, this Friday (9 p.m., Prime Video), at the start of the 29th day of Ligue 1. For this meeting, the Marseille coach Igor Tudor must compose without Balerdi, suspended, nor Ounahi, injured a toe with his selection and absent until the end of the season. Opposite, Michel Der Zakarian is deprived of Ferri, suspended, as well as Maouassa, injured. Here are the probable compositions of the two teams.

Marseille : Lopez – Devil, Gigot, Kolasinac – Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares – inside, Malinovskyi – Sanchez.

Montpellier : Lecomte – Sacko, Jullien, Kouyat, Sylla – Chotard, Leroy – Nordin, Savanier, Mavididi – Wahi.