Chelsea and Wolfsburg ready for semi-finals in the women’s Champions League

The Formula 1 drivers have completed the first official practices ahead of Sunday’s GP race in Australia. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was noted for the fastest time in the first practice, while Lewis Hamilton was second. Verstappen’s team mate Sergio Perez had to settle for third fastest.

Valtteri Bottas in Alfa Romeo was 18th fastest.

The training was interrupted in two replays, partly due to GPS problems.

The second practice was hampered by rain. Before the rain slowed down the track, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso managed to set the fastest lap time. Valtteri Bottas was twelfth fastest.

The Red Bull team enters this year’s third F1 race as a big favourite. The stable took a double victory in the two previous races this season.