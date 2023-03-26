Bravas tie against Cruz Azul and reach 20 points

An error by goalkeeper Stefani Jiménez allowed Cruz Azul to go ahead on the scoreboard just 12 minutes into the action and the Bravas de Juárez tied this Saturday 1-1 with the sky-blue team, in a match corresponding to Matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 which was played at the facilities of La Noria in the capital of the country.

With this result, the Juarenses led by the Spanish coach Mila Martínez reach 20 points and remain among the eight best teams in the competition.

Last tournament, the Bravas added a total of 22 units, so they are two points away from tying that figure in this Clausura 2023.

At minute 12, Norma Duarte Palafox received the ball in three quarters of the field close to the right wing, from there she sent a long serve that went in the direction of the goal defended by Stefani Jiménez, but the goalkeeper of the Bravas mistimed the journey of the ball and tried to take it almost on the goal line, released it, tried to recover it and it went away, then hit Daniela Flores’s knee and fell at the feet of Paola González, who tried to clear it, but hit Flores and fell He went to the bottom of the networks.

Surprised by that early goal, Mila’s pupils had to row against the current to look for the equalizing goal.

The reward for her effort came at minute 40 through a corner kick taken by Andrea Hernández, who Blanca Solís headed off in the six-yard box before goalkeeper Maricruz González left.

Las Bravas will return to ‘Benito Juárez’ next Sunday, April 2, to receive the Águilas del América in a game scheduled to start at 9:10 pm.