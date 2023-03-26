Video: Pablo Solari scores in River Plate’s victory against the U

Pablo Solari scored River Plate’s fourth goal against Universidad de Chile. The Argentines beat the university students four to three in a friendly in Salta.

While the Monumental Stadium lived a special day saying goodbye to one of the idols in the history of Colo Colo, such as Esteban Paredes, on the other side of the mountain range one who had a successful passage through Pedrero was also part of a particular day, because Pablo Solari marked the U in the victory of the Millionaire cast.

Universidad de Chile began taking the lead very early in the match. At 17 minutes he was already winning with goals from Israel Poblete and Cristián Palacios, but the Argentines woke up and at 20 ‘Marcelo Herrera discounted, With the score two to one, both squads went to rest.

Already in the second fraction, the Argentines in just a few minutes turned the game around, Miguel Borja and Ezequiel Barcos scored the second and third goals respectively. Of course, one last figure was missing for the Millionaire cast, which was scored by a well-known footballer in our country.

At 65 minutes, and after a qualification to Borja, the Colombian gave it to Pablo Solari, who defined first before the departure of Cristóbal Campos to decree the fourth figure for River Plate. After the score, the former Colo Colo was replaced. When the game ended, Leandro Fernández scored the discount.

NowBoth Pablo Solari and his teammates will focus on their next challenge, which will be against Unión de Santa Fe for the ninth date of the Argentine Professional League, where the River Plate squad is at the forefront with 18 units.

Pablo Solari’s goal against the U