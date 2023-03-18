Weather in Chile: temperature and probability of rain for Antofagasta this March 18

Climate information is increasingly relevant to society. (Infobae/Jovani Pérez)

Spring, summer, fall or winter, nowadays it doesn’t matter what season of the year it is given the recent climate change that turns an afternoon of scorching sun into a storm in the blink of an eye.

Looking for the weather has become a habit among many people to know what to wear, what shoes to choose, plan a trip or decide whether or not to carry an umbrella. Below we present the weather in Antofagasta.

the probability of rain for this Saturday in Antofagasta it is 5% during the day and 6% throughout the night.

Meanwhile, the cloudiness will be 80% during the day and 32% during the night.

As to temperature A maximum of 22 degrees and a minimum of 17 degrees are forecast in this region. UV rays are forecast to reach a level of up to 6.

While the wind gusts will reach 33 kilometers per hour during the day and 20 kilometers per hour at night.

Being in the north of Chile, close to the coast of the Pacific Ocean and near the Cordillera de la Costa, the city of Antofagasta has a mainly cold desert climate.

This means that in the coastal city winters are cold and summers are hotwhile the rains are scarce throughout the year.

In Antofagasta the average temperature It is around 16 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature average temperature in the city reaches 20 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature average drops to 14 degrees Celsius.

In this Chilean city there is no rainy seasonIn any case, the month with the most tendency to present rain is September.

Antofagasta has a mainly arid climate. (Archive)

In Chili they get reported climates of all kinds, from very icy to very hotdue to its geographical location and its particular territorial extension.

to the north of the countryfrom the region of Arica and Parinacota, to Valparaíso, three types of climate stand out: tundra and desert in its cold and warm variants.

The tundra It is characterized by being a dry and always cold climate that occurs throughout the entire eastern part of the northern part of the Chilean country, on the border with Bolivia and Argentina.

He hot desert It is the one that predominates in most of the northern region of Chile, it is characterized by having mild winters with nights that drop to zero degrees Celsius, with very hot summers and little rainfall.

Meanwhile he cold desert It is felt in the northern coastal areas of the Chilean country, where the winters are very cold and the summers are hot; here, too, rainfall is very scarce.

In the center of Chilefrom the southern part of Valparaíso and up to Bío Bío, the two main climates are the cold semi-arid, the Mediterranean and the Mediterranean with cool summers.

He cold semi-arid It appears in the most northwestern part of the central part of the country, where winters are very cold, summers are warm or temperate, and rainfall is scarce.

The weather Mediterranean It is the most abundant in the center of the country and is characterized by mild winters, hot summers and a marked rainy season.

For his part, he Mediterranean with cool summers the most central part of Chile appears, the only difference with the previous climate is that its summers are cool, as its name says.

In the southern part of the Chilean countryfrom Araucanía to Magallanes, the predominant climates are the tundra, cold semi-arid and oceanic.

He oceanic It is the main climate of the southern zone, where the winters are cold and the summer is cool, with rain practically all year round.