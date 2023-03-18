Eric Ciotti

LR Congress: Éric Ciotti alone against all – 02/12

After four televised debates and a tour of France of the candidates, the ballot boxes have spoken. Éric Ciotti and Valérie Pécresse are qualified for the second round of the LR congress, intended to appoint the right-wing candidate for the presidential election. The MP for Alpes-Maritimes and the president of the Île-de-France region won 25.59% and 25% of the vote respectively. They will be decided by a final ballot, which will begin this Friday at 8 am. Will this duel be balanced? Who will win? We discuss it with: Florence Portelli, mayor Free! de Taverny (Val-d’Oise), spokesperson for Valérie Pécresse, vice-president for the Ile-de-France region. Alain Joyandet, senator for Haute-Saône and supporter of Éric Ciotti. Benjamin Duhamel, BFMTV political journalist. Jean-Sébastien Ferjou, publication director of the Atlantico site. And Magali Chalais, BFMTV journalist.