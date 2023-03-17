Weather in Spain: temperature and probability of rain for Madrid this March 17

Climate information is increasingly relevant to society. (Infobae/Jovani Pérez)

Below is the weather report expected in the next few hours for Madrid:

During the day temperature it will reach a maximum of 17 degrees, the probability of rain it will be 25%, with a cloudiness of 59%, while the wind gusts will be 52 kilometers per hour.

As for UV rays, they are forecast to reach a level of up to 5.

For the night, temperature will reach 6 degrees, while the probability of precipitation It will be 11%, with a cloudiness of 50%, while the wind gusts will reach 37 kilometers per hour during the day.

The rainy season in Madrid is at the end of the year (Madrid City Council)

Being located in the center of the European country, the weather in Madrid is considered as continental mediterraneanalthough it is also known as temperate climate with dry and hot summer.

This type of weather is characterized by its mild winters and, as its name says, for hot dry summers.

For the government of Madrid, the minimum temperatures are recorded in winter and range from 0 degrees Celsiuswhile the maximums in summer reach 40 degrees celsius.

For its part, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) of Spain ensures that the maximum temperature in the capital does not exceed 35 degrees Celsius, mainly to the south; meanwhile, the average minimum temperature drops below 0 degrees Celsiusespecially north of Madrid.

The maximum temperatures They are present between July and August, while the minimum temperatures between January and February.

The medium temperature of the city is around 15 degrees Celsius. It is worth mentioning that frosts in Madrid are frequent and snowfalls are more occasional. According to the Aemet, in the southernmost part of the city there may be up to five days of snowfall per year, but in the north it is easy to exceed 20 days of snowfall annual.

Regarding rainfall, in the Spanish capital the rainy season It is present mainly during winter or in intermediate seasons.

At the end of the year, between October and December, as well as April and May, are the months in which it rains the most in Madrid.

There are four main climates in Spain (Reuters)

Spain is characterized by being sunny, where the hours of sunshine are around 3 thousand hours a year. The temperatures in this Mediterranean country are mildHowever, there are marked differences between seasons and different areas.

Although Amet records up to 13 types of climates in SpainThey are really four that predominate: oceanic, cool summers mediterranean, continental mediterranean and cold steppe.

The oceanic is characterized by being temperate with cool summers, abundant rainfall and well distributed throughout the year.

In Spain it appears mainly in the north and west of Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea, the Iberian System, the northeast of the northern plateau and a large part of the Pyrenees, except for the highest areas.

The Mediterranean with cool summers, as its name suggests, has dry and cool summersas well as cold or mild winterswhile most of the rains fall in winter or intermediate stations.

This climate covers most of the northern plateau, inland Galicia and many mountainous areas in the center and south of the peninsula. In the Canary Islands, it extends widely through the interior of the islands of La Palma, El Hierro, La Gomera and Tenerife, as well as in the highest areas of Gran Canaria.

The continental Mediterranean registers mild and rainy wintersas well as hot dry summers.

This type of climate is present in a large part of the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. It extends over most of the southern half and the Mediterranean coastal regions, with the exception of the arid areas of the southeast.

As for the cold steppe, the winters are very cold and the summers can be temperate or hotIn addition, the rainfall is scarce.

This climate extends to the southeast of the peninsula, the Ebro valley, the southern plateau and, to a lesser extent, to Extemadura, the Balearic Islands and the center of the northern plateau. They are also observed on all the islands of the Canary archipelago.

During the spring and autumn is when the more pleasant climate in Spainweather conditions that allow you to enjoy the outdoors practically all day.

The maximum temperatures are reached during July and Augustthe hottest and driest months in the whole country.

While minimum temperatures usually occur in January and Februarymonths that also coincide with the days with more rainmainly in the north of Spain.