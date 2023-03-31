What are the 54 Google Play Store deals on the last day of March?

March is coming to an end and April is coming, before this, it is not a secret that we can constantly find in the Google Play Store different offers of gaming applications, customization and of any kind in general.
On this occasion, here in The Truth News We will share the apps that you can find for free or on sale on this last day of the month and for a limited time, then they may not be there or have a price, so take advantage of the one you like the most, exploring how it works.
The free apps from the Google Play Store on the last day of March
free apps
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO – free
free games
- CELL 13 – The Ultimate Escape – free
- Legend of the Moon – free
Free Personalization Apps
- Oreo 8 – Icon Pack – free
- Awf Polar: Watch face – free
- Hexanet – Neon Icon Pack – free
- Ramka – Icon pack – free
- Sagon: Dark Icon Pack – free
- Sagon Circle: Dark Icon Pack – free
The apps on sale in the Google Play Store on the last day of March
Applications with offer
- NT Calculator – Extensive Calc
- NT Converter – Unit Converter
- Mindz – Mind Mapping (Pro)
- Battery Widget Reborn
- Video Player – OPlayer
- Money Manager: Expense tracker
- Bicycle Maintenance Guide
- Game Booster VIP Lag Fix & GFX
- Positional: Your Location Info
- FTP Server
- Lottery numbers generator
- ReactionLab 2 – Sandbox
games on sale
- Muse Dash
- Argo’s Choice: Offline Game
- Underworld Office
- Not Exactly A Hero: Story Game
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Story
- Motorsport Manager Mobile
- Titan Quest: Legendary Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Editio
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Peace, Death! 2
- Secret Files 3
- OK Golf
- REDDEN
- Kensho
- Galaxy Trader – Space RPG
- Scythe: Digital Edition
Personalization apps on offer
- Aline Black: linear icon pack
- Aline White: linear icon pack
- X Launcher Pro
- World Clock Widget 2023 Pro
- Color lines – Icon Pack
- Awf TRON Dark: Watch face
- Light Yellow – Icon Pack
- Pix-Minimal Black/White Icons
- Pix Pie Icon Pack
- Pix Material Icon Pack
- Pix Material You Icons
- Pix Material Colors Icon Pack
- Pix Material Dark Icon Pack
- Pix Material You Light/Dark
- Awf Owly: Watch face
- Awf Sporty Analog: Watch face
Remember that the Google Play Store is not the only application store that exists in the world, because on other occasions we have informed you about its alternatives to download music and much more, meanwhile, identify which free or sale application calls your attention the most .
