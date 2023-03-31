What are the 54 Google Play Store deals on the last day of March?

March is coming to an end and April is coming, before this, it is not a secret that we can constantly find in the Google Play Store different offers of gaming applications, customization and of any kind in general.

On this occasion, here in The Truth News We will share the apps that you can find for free or on sale on this last day of the month and for a limited time, then they may not be there or have a price, so take advantage of the one you like the most, exploring how it works.

The free apps from the Google Play Store on the last day of March

free apps

QR/Barcode Scanner PRO – free

free games

CELL 13 – The Ultimate Escape – free

Legend of the Moon – free

Free Personalization Apps

Oreo 8 – Icon Pack – free

Awf Polar: Watch face – free

Hexanet – Neon Icon Pack – free

Ramka – Icon pack – free

Sagon: Dark Icon Pack – free

Sagon Circle: Dark Icon Pack – free

The apps on sale in the Google Play Store on the last day of March

Applications with offer

NT Calculator – Extensive Calc

NT Converter – Unit Converter

Mindz – Mind Mapping (Pro)

Battery Widget Reborn

Video Player – OPlayer

Money Manager: Expense tracker

Bicycle Maintenance Guide

Game Booster VIP Lag Fix & GFX

Positional: Your Location Info

FTP Server

Lottery numbers generator

ReactionLab 2 – Sandbox

games on sale

Muse Dash

Argo’s Choice: Offline Game

Underworld Office

Not Exactly A Hero: Story Game

7Days: Offline Mystery Story

Motorsport Manager Mobile

Titan Quest: Legendary Edition

Dandara: Trials of Fear Editio

Kingdom: New Lands

Kingdom Two Crowns

Peace, Death! 2

Secret Files 3

OK Golf

REDDEN

Kensho

Galaxy Trader – Space RPG

Scythe: Digital Edition

Personalization apps on offer

Aline Black: linear icon pack

Aline White: linear icon pack

X Launcher Pro

World Clock Widget 2023 Pro

Color lines – Icon Pack

Awf TRON Dark: Watch face

Light Yellow – Icon Pack

Pix-Minimal Black/White Icons

Pix Pie Icon Pack

Pix Material Icon Pack

Pix Material You Icons

Pix Material Colors Icon Pack

Pix Material Dark Icon Pack

Pix Material You Light/Dark

Awf Owly: Watch face

Awf Sporty Analog: Watch face

Remember that the Google Play Store is not the only application store that exists in the world, because on other occasions we have informed you about its alternatives to download music and much more, meanwhile, identify which free or sale application calls your attention the most .

