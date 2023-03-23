What are the decks of the bars in La Plata that may be installed

Due to the precautions that were motivated by the coronavirus pandemic, the bars had the endorsement of the Commune to place decks within the perimeter of your premises both on the sidewalks and on the curb of the street. From this one sunday march 26these last must be removed by owners of the shops since that day the grace period granted by the Municipality of La Plata expires so that they can be completely withdrawn.

In this sense, from the Municipality it began to notify the owners of the places of sale of food to the public about the expiration of the term that was agreed in September of last year with the Chamber of Gastronomy. At that time, there were 67 businesses that had decks on the streets. As clarified from the Municipality, the only structures that will be able to remain are those that are on the sidewalks.

“Notifications began to be sent for businesses to remove the decks installed in the parking lane adjacent to the front and on the curbs”reported official sources and recalled that the measure “had been temporarily authorized to promote the recovery of the sector affected by the pandemic.”

The agreement reached was that, after the summer season, the structures would be removed, since “Platenses have the right to recover the space”which today is invaded by bars and restaurants.

After the deadline, the Municipality’s Directorate for the Use of Public Space will begin to check that the premises have removed the structures that they had set up during the pandemic. What will happen if a trade does not? From the Commune they explained that those who do not do so will suffer the closure of their trade.