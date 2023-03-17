“What bad thing have I done?”: Michael Wendler shakes his head again after the end of the documentary

Michael Wendler’s comeback attempt failed after heavy criticism. Now the hit star speaks up – and heats up again.

It was a huge outcry: RTLzwei wanted to shoot a docu-soap with Michael Wendler and his wife Laura Müller. The broadcaster offered the controversial pop star, who had caused a stir in recent years with swearing and anti-Semitic statements, a platform. The reactions were not long in coming: the media and public headwind was so strong that RTLzwei finally caved in: the format was canceled again.

While this step was welcomed by the critics, Michael Wendler cannot understand the broadcaster’s cancellation at all. “What have I done that is so bad?” he asked in a statement on his Twitter account. He couldn’t believe “that there are so many hateful informers” in Germany, “people who only wish the very worst for me and my dear pregnant wife Laura”.

Michael Wendler and Laura Müller: The couple is expecting their first offspring. (Those: Revierfoto via www.imago-images.de)

Michael Wendler explains his critical statements and the spread of conspiracy theories as follows: “I stood up for the freedom of expression and basic rights of all people and warned against the corona injections that were not free of side effects. I had to explain about Telegram because there was tough censorship on the other social media became.”

At that time, the 50-year-old caused a stir, among other things, because he had described Germany as a “concentration camp” due to the measures taken to contain the corona pandemic. By that he didn’t mean a concentration camp, but a “crisis center,” he later claimed. In his statement he stressed that he was not the anti-Semite he had been “branded” as. But he continues to say about the pandemic: “We now know that many corona measures were wrong.”

“I stretch out my hand”

In his eyes, however, it is now time for reconciliation, “on both sides of the divided society” mistakes have been made. He also overshot the target. Many of his allegations were wrong, “but a start would be a debate.” “I stretch out my hand and I still firmly believe in dialogue and reconciliation.” He couldn’t understand why he was denied rehabilitation and the opportunity to apologize.

So did Michael Wendler want to use his appearance in the documentary soap to apologize for his behavior and statements? That would have been surprising. Finally, RTLzwei said that the content should not be about his gaffes, but only about his family life and his wife’s pregnancy. When asked by t-online, it was emphasized: “Michael Wendler is one of the most polarizing celebrities in the country. But that’s not the issue of the format.”

“No one wants to make up with you”

Beyond that, neither Michael Wendler nor the broadcaster wanted to comment more specifically on the pop singer’s swagger. “RTLzwei cannot provide any information on Michael Wendler’s private views and decisions,” said a station spokeswoman – while Wendler has not yet commented on t-online’s request.