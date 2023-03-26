What happened to Susana Roccasalvo in El Nueve

If there is something for which it is characterized Susana Roccasalvo is that he has always been very professional and responsible in his work.

That is why the absence of the host of “Relentless” in her cycle is so striking. It is the second time in a row that Susana Roccasalvo does not appear in the studies of El Nueve.

Although of course these are absences with notice, Everything seems to indicate that this weekend Susana Roccasalvo He will not be in charge of his program on El Nueve and it will be Daniel Gómez Rinaldi who will once again take his place, as usual when you need a replacement.

The journalist inaugurated yesterday’s broadcast of “Implacables”, a cycle of gossip that airs on weekends on El Nueve, clarifying once again that his colleague had a throat condition and the vocal cords that prevented him from driving.

The woman specialized in the entertainment world He was not present last Sunday either, when Gómez Rinaldi adduced a similar reason to explain his absence.

Who’d say

For some time now, Susana Roccasalvo It doesn’t stop being news. A few weeks ago, the famous woman participated in an interesting interview on “Socios del Espectáculo” and revealed a piece of information about her private life, of which many were suspicious.

For some years he was a partner of Ariel del Mastro, son of the renowned artist Nacha Guevara. Although the romance did not prosper too much in time, she assured that she keeps the best memories of those times.