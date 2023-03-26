A suspect indicted after the fire of the porch of the town hall of Bordeaux

The fire had damaged the massive door of the building. A suspect was indicted this Saturday, March 25, after the arson of the porch of the town hall of Bordeaux Thursday evening, during incidents following the demonstration against the pension reform, announced the prosecution.

The public ministry specifies in a press release that it also requested the “pretrial detention” of this man “against whom there were serious and concordant indications of participation in these facts”. According to “Sud Ouest”, he faces ten years in prison.

On Friday, the prosecution announced that it had placed five people in police custody after the fire. He said one of the suspects had been seen “throwing a trash can entirely on fire” pour “feeding the hearth” and arrested near the town hall.

“Participation in the facts of fire” however, was not “sufficiently established at this stage” against the four other people in custody, adds the prosecution.

Fifteen minutes of fire

For three of them, adults, he requested an appearance Monday before the criminal court for “participation in an armed crowd and with the face partially or totally concealed”. The last of the five in custody, who is a minor, “was also committed for trial on guilt in the juvenile court”says the prosecution.

The fire lasted about fifteen minutes Thursday evening, damaging the massive wooden door of the building, before being extinguished by firefighters.

King Charles III of England was to be received next Tuesday at Bordeaux City Hall, but the Élysée announced Friday the cancellation of his visit. Thursday’s demonstration brought together between 18,000 and 110,000 people in Bordeaux, according to the prefecture and the inter-union respectively.

For the first time in Bordeaux since the beginning of the movement against the pension reform as part of a declared procession, tear gas was used Thursday by the police against groups of masked young people throwing projectiles and putting fire at barricades.

These incidents resulted in 16 minor injuries according to the Bordeaux prosecutor’s office, including 12 police officers. Nine people, all adults, were arrested for excesses on the sidelines of the demonstration and were referred on Saturday, said the prosecution.

The extreme right pointed out

The authorities have not, for the moment, communicated on the profile of the individual. Nevertheless, since the fire at the town hall door, several local media, from “Sud Ouest” to “Rue89 Bordeaux”, have pointed out, with supporting videos, the presence of local far-right activists on the spot, even their possible involvement in the fire.

Slogans heard on a video shot by “Rue89 Bordeaux” at the time of the fire, as well as on a video of “Sud Ouest”, indeed resemble the signature of the identities, they argue: we thus distinctly hear someone a shout “Whose France is it? » and several people answer: “She is ours”. On lIn the video of “Sud Ouest”, we also hear cries « Front national remplace Macron ! »

Slogans that the local media link to the trial currently being held in the court of Bordeaux, neighboring the town hall, during which eight far-right activists are currently on trial for racist violence dating from June 2022 in the district of Saint-Michel , and whose first day of hearings had ended shortly before the fire.

The mayor of Bordeaux for his part called “with the utmost caution” pending the results of the investigation, the prefect of the Gironde having mentioned for his part “a group of activists who stood in ambush”.