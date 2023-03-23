What Hofreiter’s Lanz freak says about the encroaching Greens

As a result, by doing nothing and saying nothing, the Federal Chancellor is currently condensing back into the holder of policy competence, i.e. his official authority as boss. If he were to rant about cars and heating, he would jeopardize his authority. Now, shortly before the cabinet meeting, it is made clear that there could be another word of power at the end. As before, namely with nuclear policy.

Before we get to the actual topic, here is a brief preliminary remark: the Federal Chancellor is the smartest person to start with. His coalition partners, the Greens and the FDP, get caught up in whining that is difficult to bear and very strange comparisons with Putin, and Olaf Scholz is silent. Which he’s good at anyway.

Now to the actual topic. No – what is meant is not the comparison with Vladimir Putin that Wolfgang Kubicki made of his favorite counterpart Robert Habeck. And for which he immediately apologized on the radio. Kubicki has an uncontrollable nature, which is why people like to invite him to an interview, preferably live, in the hope that he’ll knock you out again. While this is amusing, it is not worth analyzing because of personal insufficiencies.

Under pressure, the Greens like to become abusive – or apocalyptic

The core issue here is the Greens, more precisely: their tendency to become abusive under pressure. Or apocalyptic. Or overly sensitive. In short – their lack of serenity and sovereignty. Their underdeveloped resilience, which is particularly visible when it comes to their core issues, currently saving the world from climate collapse. The saving of the world has to be done by the Greens and from Germany.

It is to take place with the help of electric cars and eco-heaters. There is now great opposition from the FDP, which is concerned about self-determination in general and about the self-determination of homeowners in particular. However, there is also headwind from the SPD, because, as important as climate protection is to them, they do not want to risk what has been their trademark for almost exactly 160 years since the party was founded as the General German Workers’ Association: the social aspect.

The FDP applies: freedom before climate. The SPD applies: social issues before climate. For the Greens, the following applies: climate.

Habeck wants to say: the traitor at work here behaves twice as reprehensibly

Now for the individual and his partner and the children nothing is as expensive in life as housing and transport. Behind them are major life decisions, often drama. In any case, nobody makes it easy for them. The Greens are now getting involved in these already complex life decisions, and so it is hardly surprising that not everyone likes this. Not even the government’s own partners, although they have signed a coalition agreement that does include the cars and the heaters.

Now the Green Vice-Chancellor is complaining through every microphone that is being held out to him that a draft law from his house on the heating of the future was “punched through” to the “Bild” newspaper, which is also the case with the Greens considered a special sacrilege. Habeck wants to say: the traitor at work here behaves twice as reprehensibly.

“Here, the bill sent to the Bild newspaper, and I must assume, was deliberately leaked in order to damage trust in the government.” Habeck said here that trust in “the” government was not in “the” government. What is to be understood as follows: the loss of confidence that Robert Habeck suffered as a result of this betrayal of his draft law weighs more heavily for him than that suffered by the population as a result of his draft law. Which is why they are now installing oil and gas heating systems in parts – installing like crazy, if you believe the plumbers, as if there were no tomorrow.

Hofreiter was so touched by Lanz that he blamed the FDP and SPD for the betrayal of the Greens

Also feels personally affected Tony Hofreiterwhen he throws at the ZDF presenter Markus Lanz, the thought that someone must be because of Habeck’s heating boom sell house, was “absurd” and “unclean”. However, it can happen that way, the homeowner lobby rightly warns of this.

Old heaters that break old people in old houses can also force poorer comrades to sell their houses. The Greens argue that there will be a social balance for this. The problem: This social balance is not yet known, but the costs for a new heating system plus underfloor heating plus insulation are. 100,000 euros quickly come together.

Hofreiter was so touched and honest that he immediately blamed the “FDP or the SPD” for the betrayal of Habeck and the Greens. “In any case, it wasn’t the Greens.” It has to be said: Hofreiter cannot know him, the traitor, because there are potentially several of them, just as there are different reasons for passing draft laws on to the media before they have been passed by the government .

Goering-Eckardt and the rhetoric trick with the apocalypse

Draft laws, for example, are often “leaked” by their authors if they fear resistance. Or if he wants to demonstrate to his own people how much he enjoys doing what his people expect of him. Afterwards, with a wink, they make a compromise that their own people find stupid. You can see: Robert Habeck would have had motives too…

In his defensive zeal, Toni Hofreiter tried to hang Robert Habeck’s Social Democratic cabinet colleague Klara Geywitz from the tree from which he was hanging. Motto: Death shared is death halved. One sees, a useless attempt, because: dead is dead.

Most recently, in order to avoid criticism of the heating boom, Green Party Katrin Göring-Eckardt warned of the end of the world in the form of water floods and new, climate-related diseases. The impending apocalypse is a popular green rhetoric ploy to immunize one’s truth from other truths.

Habeck and Co. are currently being confronted with their own encroachment in the name of the big picture

This has been known since the “forest dieback”. It could soon be that time again, since the forest, like another conflict-wielding Green, Cem Özdemir, has diagnosed “fever”. Which humanizes the tree and makes it an object of pity. When you have a fever, who doesn’t think of red-faced children with heartbreakingly gloomy eyes, and all vitality has drained from their bodies.

Habeck and Co. are currently being confronted with their own encroachment in the name of the big picture. This makes them sensitive and cranky. Some, like Habeck and Hofreiter, seem caught in such situations – and react piqued: What, we want the good, there is no alternative, we only have one earth, and so on.

It’s true about the one earth. However, it is populated by different people. Not just greens.