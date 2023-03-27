What I wanted was to raise my voice: Melissa Galindo

Singer Melissa Galindo said she did not expect Kalimba to sue her after publicly denouncing him for alleged sexual assault, since her sole purpose was to raise her voice.

A few days after Kalimba announced legal action against the artist from Culiacán, Sinaloa, for the accusations made on Instagram, she reappeared at a musical event, where she explained that she will not delve into the subject because she does not want to revictimize herself.

“The truth is that no one can knock her down. Nothing and no one can knock her down, I repeat to you, I have not seen anything, I have been very isolated. I did not expect that I would have that answer, it was literally not my intention. What I wanted was to raise my voice and prevent more people from continuing to happen to them.

“I did what I had to do, I raised my voice, suddenly it’s scary because of the comments, but when you do the right thing you have inner peace. I’m not going to play the victim, I’m not going to revictimize myself, because it’s also annoying, nobody wants to talk about this,” the singer told the Venga la Alegría program.

On the other hand, Galindo said that he will not talk about the details of the legal issues related to the alleged assault, arguing that he does not want to talk about it and that perhaps he could share information about the case through a statement in the future, since he wants to avoid interviews with the media.

On March 15, Melissa Galindo denounced Kalimba on social networks for alleged harassment and improper touching registered three years ago.

Although Melissa did not give details of any legal action, the interpreter of “Se Te Olvidó” reported on March 17 that they were defaming him, for which he responded to the singer with a lawsuit for moral damages.

“I did not speak at the time because when I asked my close people and people who work in the media for advice, they told me ‘don’t say anything’ because you are going to become a problem in the industry,” the artist concluded.