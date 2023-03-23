The gala: Like when you have a meeting with senators and you throw yourself in your Tame Impala shirt

Don’t worry, we’re sure that when they’re about to go to a concert or festival, and they’re during office hours, they’re wearing the t-shirt of the band or artist they’re going to see live below. However, today we will tell you about the case of a nice guy who had a meeting with senators and came to the meeting wearing a Tame Impala shirt… just as they read it.

And it is that the net, there are musicians who raffle with the merch they sell, and among them of course is Kevin Parker’s project. But wow, everyone likes his shirts. Such is the case of David Pocock, an Australian senator who made international headlines for wearing a Tame Impala T-shirt for an interview.

Kevin Parker earned the respect of his Mexican fans at the Tame Impala show at the Palacio de los Deportes/Photo: Stephania Carmona

A senator came to a meeting wearing a Tame Impala T-shirt

In accordance with NMEit turns out that on March 21, David Pocock appeared at Parliament House in Canberra to meet other senators. However, when she arrived, she gave an impromptu interview and that’s where many noticed that he would go to work in his Tame Impala T-shirt... a jewel.

Of course, this image quickly went viral in Australia and other parts of the world, as we are used to seeing senators very formal and dressed. Of course David Pocock explained on his Twitter account why he came to work wearing a Tame Impala shirt:

“I was coming straight from playing an early morning tennis match to celebrate 100 years of Tennis ACT and I agreed to stop at the door… It’s great to see the big topics being reported.” Pocock said about the situation of his Tame Impala shirt

And it is that David Pocock is a true character in Australian politics, as he was a professional and international rugby player before being elected senator to represent the Australian Capital Territory in 2022. So far, Kevin Parker and company have not declared nothing about it, but certainly, This gentleman wearing his Tame Impala shirt at work represents us.

It may interest you