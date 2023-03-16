Equinox Insurance and Bond Agent It has experienced and specialized personnel in the control of the risks prevention. Equinox Risk helps policyholders to protect their assets by identifying, analyzing and controlling the risks that may affect their facilities.

It is well known that the pandemic affected a large number of industries and companies of all kinds, which is why, today, it is essential to have risk prevention insurance in case of any eventuality.

Life is uncertain and, for companies, this should not be anything new, especially after a period of health emergency that generated various complications and led to the closure of small businesses and companies.

However, an important fact to note is that, until 2020, the year of the pandemic, less than 20 percent of the companies operating in Mexico had some type of insurance, according to information from the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions. (TO MY).

In other words, it seems that, in that sense, nothing was learned, a reason that makes it essential to remember that having a safe it is vital today, not only to protect the company itself, but also the workers.

What is a risk prevention study?

Our insurance broker Equinox focuses on generating reports that support the insured to minimize or contain a high accident rate, carrying out accident simulation studies to detect that the business values ​​are correct, generating prevention and contingency programs.

If we take into account that in Mexico, according to figures from the INEGI’s ENOE (National Occupation and Employment Survey), 26.1 million people have a formal job, it is important that companies are insured.

Now, what is a risk prevention study? It is, in simple words, a set of measures that a company determines in order to reduce employment risks to a minimum, in addition to being one of the main pillars for companies, since they help to improve employment conditions. safety and health of workers.

Equinox agent is a leader in insurance and bonds, they are here to help you better understand the different prevention studies and compare the current situation vs the correct values. Developing a contingency plan so you can make the right decision.

Risk prevention studies:

Claims simulation allows us to see the client’s real situation in the face of a catastrophe and jointly carry out a contingency plan.

Through a tour of the facilities and the general information provided, possible risks that may endanger the fixed assets of the company, as well as the safety of the employees who work in it, will be identified.

It helps us to generate an analysis of the increase in temperature in electrical conductors and load centers, this study allows timely detection of any anomaly due to overheating.

The study of the drone allows us to identify the risks that could be had on the roofs, in the downspouts due to obstruction or some perimeter risk of which we are not aware.

For companies, today more than ever, it is essential to have a risk prevention study, since it allows them to protect the integrity and health of all their workers, and helps to establish the necessary measures to reduce or eliminate possible risks. If you are interested in conducting a study prevention of your company do not hesitate to contact Equinox, they will be there to advise you.

