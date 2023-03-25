What is known about the alleged separation of Grupo Risky after receiving threats from the CJNG

Risky Group was threatened by the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), which would have caused its dissolution (Infobae México / Jovany Pérez)

The members of Risk Group would have made the decision to separate after the disagreements inmates who had for threats that they received from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), as has begun to be rumored in networks.

It may interest you: They attacked Michoacán police officers with bullets and released a subject detained in Briseñas

Since the musicians canceled their concert in Tijuana last February, it was evident that there were strong problems between them, since War Panter He did not hesitate to share a video where he indicated that he had not received support from his colleagues.

Arturo Gonzalez -real name of War Panter– He accused that he was completely alone, while the rest of the members returned to Sinaloa with the fear of having been threatened by the so-called Cartel of the four letters.

Panter Bélico had differences with his colleagues who did not want to do the Tijuana show for their safety (Instagram/@panterbelico)

As revealed by the entertainment reporter Chamonic in your account instagramGrupo Ariesgado came to an end after the vocalist did not agree with the decision of the others.

It may interest you: Those involved in the Black Wallstreet Capital case were linked to the process

“They tell me and confirm that Grupo Risky is separating (…) this decision was made after its leader, Arturo González, was threatened in the city of Tijuana,” the publication reads.

This information would be confirmed by all members in the coming days.

Dozens of people hid when shots were heard in Plaza Paseo 2000 while waiting to see Risky

On February 11, the Sinaloan group arrived in Tijuana, where they celebrated with their fans a autograph signing prior to his concert. At the mall Plaza Paseo 2000 Dozens of people gathered to greet the musicians, get their autograph and take a photo with them, but this meeting stopped abruptly when they heard each other. firearms detonations.

It may interest you: CJNG: the sophisticated and mysterious website that promoted the criminal group with impunity

The people had to retreat, some were able to enter the businesses in the square. There were no injuries or deaths, but the fear caused and the danger that the fans and the group were running, led to the signing being terminated.

However, that was only the beginning of the threats.

On the morning of March 12, Tijuana awoke to a blanket with a narco-message reading that the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel would not allow War Panter will appear in the Chevron Stadiumwhere they had scheduled their concert.

The group has not yet confirmed their separation as they continue on tour (Instagram/@grupoarriesgadooficial)

They pointed directly at the 20-year-old vocalist, who they warned that I had the hours counted to leave the city.

This caused the interpreters of warlike the matter they decided cancel your show; however, at the same time Arturo shared on his Twitter account instagram that the concert was still on.

After a few hours, War Panter He shared a video in which he reproached that the other members had left, leaving him alone because he was willing to introduce himself.

Grupo Arriesgado became famous in 2022, its career began in 2020 (Instagram/@grupoarriesgadooficial)

“As you can see, I’m alone… friends who call themselves friends are worth v***, colleagues who are colleagues are worth even more v***,” said the singer at the beginning of his video.

Different versions of why Arturo was threatened by the CJNG arose, the main ones pointed out that it would be because he performed songs that spoke positively about ishmael the may zambada.

While more theories emerged about the case, on February 22 it transpired that Francisco Martinez Enriquezone of the alleged escorts of War Panter he was shot in Tijuana, which caused his death.

Arturo, who has been the reason for the threats, has not yet spoken about the rumors (Instagram/@panterbelico)

It is worth mentioning that he was an element of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and that he went to Plaza Paseo 200 to support Grupo Risky to leave the property, according to the newspaper. However.

Despite this situation, the group has continued to perform as scheduled in its RiskyTour, tour that is taking place in the United States. His most recent performance was at Palm Springs, on March 18. The next show will be on April 7 in Salem, Oregon.