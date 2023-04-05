What is the meaning of the days of Holy Week and why are they called that way?

For believers of the Christian religion, one of the most important periods of the liturgical year is Holy Week, since in this period the passion with death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated.

It is during this period that the last days of Jesus Christ are remembered, from his triumphal entry into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, the crucifixion and death and his resurrection on Palm Sunday.

Today in The Truth News We tell you what the days of Holy Week mean, from Palm Sunday to Resurrection Sunday. We hope this information is useful to you.

What does Holy Week mean?

It is a period of reflection and meditation.



It is considered a time for reflection and meditation, where believers participate in various cultural and religious activities such as processions, theatrical performances, the Stations of the Cross, and liturgical celebrations.

The Easter For believers it represents a period where faith is renewed, religious commitment is remembered, and Jesu s’ sacrifice on the cross is commemorated as an expression of salvation and love for humanity.

It might interest you: Easter 2023: What should not be done according to the Bible?

What do the days of Easter mean?

Here we explain what each day of Holy Week means.



Palm Sunday: It is the first day of Holy Week, it occurs one week before Easter Sunday. It refers to Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, where according to the Gospels, he was greeted by a crowd waving palms and olive branches as he rode a donkey.

Holy Monday: On this day, Jesus demonstrates his authority and power by expelling the merchants from the temple that they had turned into a market. Holy Monday represents the importance of respecting holy places and reaffirms the authority of Jesus as a divine figure.

Holy Tuesday: It is considered a day of preparation for the Pascual triduum, which begins on Thursday and ends on Sunday, where the passion, death and resurrection of Christ are remembered.

Holy Wednesday: It marks the end of Lent and begins Easter. On this day, according to the Gospel, Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus for 30 coins, handing him over to the Sanhedrin and the religious court.

Holy Thursday: The last supper with the apostles is remembered, a meeting in which he washed the feet of his disciples. The kiss of Judas’ betrayal and the forgiveness of his acts are remembered.

Holy Friday: Day of commemoration of the death of Christ, after being subjected to a trial and tortured before being sacrificed. He ponders the meaning of giving himself up for humanity.

Saturday of Glory: It is the third day of the Pascual Triduum. This date determines the end of the period of mourning and reflection that occurred in Holy Week. The resurrection of Jesus is expected after his death on the cross.

Easter Sunday: Also called Easter Sunday, it is the most important celebration of the liturgical calendar. It commemorates the resurrection of Jesus after his death on the cross, according to the Gospels.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter!