Torino, i lettori sono pessimisti: squadra fuori dalle prime 8 at the end of the championship

Will Sondaggio / Riuscirà il Toro arrive with the prime 8 in Serie A? Ecco thing have voted and lettori on the piazzamento dei granata

Quello tra Turino e Sassuolo è stato a tutti gli effetti uno scontro directo per un piazzamento nelle prime 10 di Serie A. I granata hanno giocato a buona gara: nonostante lo svantaggio iniziale del Mapei Stadium, siglato da Pinamonti, gli uomini di Juric sono riusciti I will report the result in balance with the goal of Sanabria, who has signed the fourth goal in the last 6 gare. 1-1 the final result between blacks and granatas, which has not resulted in classifying it. Anzi, il Toro è stato scavalcato dalla Fiorentina, reduce dall’importantissima victoria sull’Inter. Prima della gara, avevamo chiesto ai nostri lettori di sbilanciarsi sul piazzamento finale del Torino: il risultato del probe.

Torino with the first 8 in the championship? La riposta dei lettori

From the raccolt in the probe, it is evident that no optimism filters from part of the typhoid del Toro. Il 77% of the voters, infatti, has excluded and granata dalle prime 8 classified at the end of the stagione of Serie A. La Scelta can be all so comprehensible: Fiorentina is the best squad in the form of Europe and has become the best addition to Manchester City of Guardiola. Il Bologna sbaglia davvero little and has found a lot of safety under the technical guidance of Thiago Motta, while at the seventh post with Juventus: it is difficult to imagine that the bianconeri could have rendered protagonists of an out-of-date release in classifica. The remaining 23% is invece più ottimista, riponendo fiducia negli uomini di Juric.