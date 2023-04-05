Putin accuses Western secret services of being behind ‘terrorist attacks’ in Russia

After the death of a Russian blogger in an explosion, the Russian president accused Western secret services of being behind these “terrorist attacks” on Russian territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused Western secret services of being involved in “terrorist” attacks in Russia, three days after the death of a famous military blogger in a bomb attack in Saint Petersburg.

“There is every reason to believe that the potential of third countries and Western special services is involved in the preparation of acts of sabotage and terrorism” both in the occupied Ukrainian territories and in Russia, Vladimir Putin said during a meeting. a televised meeting of its Security Council.

