Young man suspected of carrying a “ghost” gun

Shannon Howard James Pitts, 18, a student at Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy, was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon on educational property and one count of carrying a concealed weapon after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound. in hand and that caused the closure of Forsyth Technical Community College on March 30.

“He allegedly brought a ghost gun from his high school and put it on a school bus,” the Winston-Salem Police Department said. Pitts was at Forstyh Tech along with about 600 other high school students participating in a professional event on campus.

DETECTORS DID NOT WORK

Law enforcement officials stated that the only difference between a ghost gun and a traditional firearm is the serial number. The ghost guns are missing the multi-digit code at the bottom, but they look almost identical.

“Winston-Salem High School has metal detectors that are used randomly and at all large events, but they weren’t used that day,” according to Brent Campbell, communications director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the school system needs to put up gun-detecting scanners that high school students must pass through.

Pitts, who will graduate June 11, was given a $25,000 guaranteed bond.