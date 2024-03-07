What the scene in Miami presents this week

In Women’s Month, the Institute for Immigration Studies at Barry University presents Nights of art, theater and literatureon Friday March 8, Saturday March 9 and Sunday March 10, from 7:30 pm, at the Art Gallery, Barry University, Monsignor William Barry Library, 11300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores, 33166. During the cultural experience, there will be music, artes plastic arts, poetic presentations and theater, with the work The notes, written and directed by Daro Feal, and performed by Natalia Yonni. Tickets $35 per day on the page: https://ticketplate.com/noches-de-arte-teatro-y-literatura .

intimate concert

Another institution that celebrates Women’s Month is Imago for the Arts, which organizes a concert with the musicians Nathasha Bravo, from Venezuela, and the pianist Santiago Galeano, from Argentina. Friday, March 8, at 7:30 pm, at Imago, 4028 SW 57 Ave, South Miami, 33155. Limited space. More information and reservations at (954) 404-3584.

The Other Corner of Words

The monthly gathering The Other Corner of Words, coordinated by the writer Joaquín Glvez, will have the writer Uva de Aragón this Women’s Month, on Friday, March 8 at 7:30 pm, in a meeting to talk about work of Aragon. The presentation will be given by the writer Osvaldo Gallardo González. The writer has published more than a dozen books and maintained an extensive journalistic production. She was a professor and deputy director of the Cuban Research Institute (CRI) and the University of Florida (FIU). American Museum of the Cuban Dispora, 1200 Coral Way, Miami, 33145. Free admission. More information at (305) 529-5400.

Microtheatre

Since the authorities closed the Microteatro containers in downtown Miami, the concept has been reinvented as Microtheater on Tour, appearing in different spaces in the city. For the month of March, they will be presented at the Miami International Fine Arts (MIFA), 5900 NW 74 Avenue, Miami, 33166, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, until the 23rd. Three texts in commemoration of the month of the woman: my love, by Yesler De La Cruz; The layer, written by Alberto García; and falling in love, by the author of Ailin Zaninovich. Tickets $35.

private collection

The Pea Gallery of the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center shows the works that make up its private collection in an exhibition that can be visited from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 24, between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm. They are works that have been donated by various artists to La Casona, which houses several cultural institutions and hosts different cultural events throughout the year. 111 SW 5th. Avenue, Miami, 33130.

Afterglow

The work continues to attract the public Afterglow by S. Asher Gelman, under the direction of Kevin Cass at the Tower Theater, 1508 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135. Performances on Friday, March 8, Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, at 8:00 pm. The work is defined by its director as challenging the limits of love and desire. The text follows the lives of Josh and Alex, a successful married couple who, in their desire to explore the unknown, propose to open the relationship to experiment. The piece is performed by actors Rafael Farello, Claudio Medina and Santi Garca. It is specified that it is not suitable for children under 18 years of age. Tickets at Ticketplate.

Indian dance

The principal dancer of India’s Nrityagram dance ensemble, Bijayini Satpathy, performs a solo choreography where she reinvents classic Odissi forms through a personalized performance that charts a journey of discovery in the physical, emotional and spiritual realms. The dancer has received a very good reception among the public and the press, for her performance performing the classic Indian dance Odissi. Saturday, March 9, at 8:00 pm, at the Lehman Theater at Miami Dade College, North Field, 11380 NW 27th Avenue, Room 1315, Miami, 33167. Tickets $39.

Calle 8

The intercultural festival Calle 8 celebrates its 47th edition along the most popular Hispanic artery in Miami, on Sunday, March 10, starting at 11:00 am, extending through 15 streets with music, food, stages with radio figures, television and the presentation of Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom, the Gente de Zona duo, the kings of Carnaval Miami 2024. Organized by the Kiwanis of Little Havana, this meeting reflects the soul of the Latino community in South Florida.

two comedies

Written and directed by Alejandro Galindo, they are presented at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, 111 SW 5ta. Avenue, Miami, 33130, the comedies What a fever, sir priest, with Jesús Braas in the interpretation, on Friday the 8th, at 8:00 pm; and Lecture on Viagrawith actress Ana Lidia Mndez, on Sunday the 10th, at 5:00 pm.

planted movie

The film is presented at the Tower Theater, 1508 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135. Planted, by director Lilo Vilaplana, a film about the political imprisonment of women. The screening of the award-winning film fits perfectly with women’s month, as it celebrates one year since its world premiere. The Cuban woman sacrificed a lot for the freedom of Cuba. Tower Theatre, Sunday, March 10 at 6:00 pm.

portable universe

The gallery of the Artefactus Cultural Center has the exhibition open: portable universe, by Cuban visual artist Carlos Estvez. The author of the pieces is Winner of the Joan Mitchell Foundation Painters; Sculptors Grant, the Cintas Scholarship for Visual Arts and the Grand Prize at the First Salon of Contemporary Cuban Art in Havana. Estvez has resided in Miami since 2004. Centro Cultural Artefactus, 12302 SW 133 Ct., Miami, 33186.

Orchids

The welcoming Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, at 10901 Old Cutler Rd, Coral Gables, 33156, will hold a celebration on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, where the public can enjoy a wide variety of orchids, during the Balloon Festival. Tickets on the page www.ftbg.ticketapp.org/portal/product/104.

Theater series

The Theater Series returns in La Casona, with the presentation of the play The night of lovers, by Eduardo Pardo, under his own direction. It is a performance on lecterns, in which Eduardo Ibarrola, Frankin Virguez, Gerardo Rivern, Gualberto Gonzlez, Osvaldo Strngoli, Xavier Coronel, Pancho Porras and Harry Froget participate. It is announced as a somewhat erotic and very erratic comedy. Saturday the 9th, at 8:00 pm, at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, 111 SW 5th. Avenida, Miami, 33130. Admission $30.

Cubic stories

The comedy Cubic stories It is presented at the Trail Theater, the comedy venue par excellence in South Florida. Three of the most recognized Cuban actors in Miami, Susana Pérez, Alberto Pujol and Carlos Acosta Milín, come together to perform three short comedies that will touch the hearts of viewers, while making them laugh out loud. This production is directed by Yusnel Surez. Performances Saturday the 9th, at 8:00 pm and Sunday the 10th at 5:00 pm, at the Trail Theater, 3715 SW 8 St., Miami, 33134. Reservations at (305) 443-1009.

Under therapy

It is not just a work; It is an experience that will transform your way of seeing theater, which is highlighted in the promotion of this play that has been running for several weeks with great public acceptance at Teatro 8. In the play, three couples meet in the same place to discuss their problems. problems and conflicts, but the session is quite unusual, since the psychologist has left a series of envelopes with instructions that the patients must follow. What begins as conventional therapy quickly turns into chaos full of surprises and also humor. Under therapy is by the Argentine playwright Matas del Federico, under the direction of Jessica Álvarez Diguez and Alejandro Vales, who are also part of the cast, along with Claudia Albertario, Gabriela González, Gabriel Martina and Sal Mauricio Mendoza. Performances on Saturday the 9th at 8:30 pm and Sunday March 10 at 5:00 pm. Reservations at (305) 541-4841. Theater 8, 2173 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135.

At the Sandrell Rivers Theater

The singular work white rabbit, red rabbit, by the Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour, translated into more than 15 languages ​​and performed more than 1,000 times around the world, arrives in Miami as part of a simultaneous presentation scheduled for Wednesday, March 13. It is a piece without a director or rehearsals; that must be performed following a strict model: a work for a single performer, who must know nothing about the text or the piece until moments before entering the scene. Single performance on Wednesday the 13th, at 8:00 pm, at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7 Ave, Miami, 33127. Tickets $25, by calling (305) 284-8872 or visiting the website www.ftfshows.com.