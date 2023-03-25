What was the first video posted on TikTok?

Launched in 2016, TikTok is currently one of the most famous social networks in the world for allowing its users to share short and relaxed videos, which has been copied by rival platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. There are thousands of publications every day, but have you ever been curious to know what the first video was posted on TikTok?

This answer is not easy to give, as there is no official information from ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the social network. All that is known so far is that the original publication may have been made by the profile @chshssky, on July 27, 2014.

Origin and controversies

This survey was carried out through reports from users of TikTok itself and other communities on the internet. They manually searched the content and it is almost a consensus that the possible first video came from the @chshssky profile, in which he films an avenue in South Korea. The material was deleted by the user, but some people managed to save the content and repost it on their profiles. Check out an example below:

However, the date of posting the first video does not coincide with the launch year of TikTok. This is due to the fact that the material was published on the previous social network, Musical.ly, from 2014 – which would later become TikTok. The most likely theory states that content was migrated from one platform to the other during the transition.

However, there is another version of the origin story floating around in the interested community. Part of the public believes that the alleged original video was hosted by the @edna profile, also in 2014, during the lifetime of Musical.ly. When accessing the page, it is possible to check out three productions — two of them recorded on a beach. The oldest of the triad, which shows the possible owner of the profile in a bedroom, is dated August 27, 2014. Watch it below:

Unlike the material shared by @chshssky, @edna’s videos have not been deleted and are still available today. Because of this, it is more difficult to compare the dates of both productions, although many prints of @chshssky’s video point to July 2014 — until then the oldest date ever recorded for a video published on TikTok.

While there is no official position from ByteDance, if that will happen one day, the curious will only be able to remain in the fields of theories and speculation.