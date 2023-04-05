What would be the new Rayados jersey for the next tournament is filtered

It has been announced what the new Rayados de Monterrey jersey would be for the next tournament, it should be noted that in different cases it has first been announced through social networks, being filtered in advance by the brand or itself club.
It should be noted that the uniform is very similar to that of 2019, when the albiazul team managed to go to the Club World Cup and they had said uniform, with ‘Blue and white stripes, the shield with its four league championships and its five international championships is As the new uniform has been announced for the upcoming Opening 2023 and Closing 2024 tournament, it also has different sponsors such as Berel, BBVA, Codere, Vidusa, among others.
The Club De Fútbol Monterrey is carrying out a great campaign in this tournament and it is marching as the absolute leader and next weekend it will visit Club América, in what will be the search for the record of points that the club wants to achieve. In the same way, it was announced that for said match Berterame will be sent to the bench, taking into account that Rogelio Funes Mori will have his appearance again.
On social networks, fans are happy about the new uniform and even ask to win a league championship in order to have another star on the shield, currently the “Gang” team is the main candidate to become champion of the local tournament.