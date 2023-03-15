What’s up with the plagiarism lawsuit of an Argentine musician against The Rolling Stones?

Just as you read it… Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are in a legal mess for copyright violation. An Argentine musician filed a lawsuit against The Rolling Stones for alleged plagiarism.

The accusation comes from Sergio García Fernández, who is part of a band called AngelSlang. The subject pointed to the legendary band, claiming that the song “Living in a Ghost Town” that the British released in 2020 contains parts of some of their songs.

Illustrative image of The Rolling Stones. Photo: Getty

The lawsuit against The Rolling Stones for alleged plagiarism

According to Billboard, The lawsuit against The Rolling Stones for plagiarism was filed a few days ago in a New Orleans court. In the accusation, it is assured that the English reproduced parts of the songs “So Sorry” and “Seed of God”, which were released by the Argentine musician’s band in 2006 and 2007 respectively.

Parts of García Fernández’s songs, the lawsuit details, were used for the song “Living in a Ghost Town” that the Stones released in 2020 during the pandemic. “They took without authorization several key and recognizable elements protected by law” of the songs of the South American musician, says the document presented to the court.

How would those songs have reached The Rolling Stones?

This lawsuit against The Rolling Stones for plagiarism raised doubts about how the songs of the South American musician would have reached the ears of Mick Jagger and company. As mentioned the Argentine newspaper La Nación, Sergio García Fernández meets Chris Jagger –brother of the lead singer of the Stones– for years as they would have shared the stage at some point.

As the lawsuit reads, some demos were delivered to “an immediate family member” from Jagger, and the latter would have confirmed receipt for that material. Chris would have told Sergio that his compositions had a sound the Stones were interested in exploring.

The musical elements claimed as plagiarized range from chord progressions to vocal melodies, harmonica arrangements and rhythmic drum sequences, the lawsuit says. For now, there has been no official response from the British band.

The matter is dense, huh… And well, the news of the lawsuit against The Rolling Stones for plagiarism comes after the reports that they would be working on a new album that It would even feature collaborations from Paul McCartney. What a thing is happening.

