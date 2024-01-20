“When I come back I will jump for joy”

A Cuban emigrant shared a vibrant and emotional message on his networks in which he describes all his plans for when he returns to his country.

The young man, a preacher on TikTok who identifies himself as I am the Krizzassured that he will take a giant flag to the Island, hug it to his chest and thank Jehovah for freedom.

“I will see the happiness of my land, of my people who for a long time remained sad and hungry. When I return, I will jump for joy, the emotion will be visible. When I return, I know that my people will be in the street shouting, happy, enjoying so much joy,” he said.

Krizz, a native of Holguín, stated that when he is back in his homeland he will go to the beach that he misses so much and climb the Loma de la Cruz in his city, and breathe air of freedom.

He also expressed his confidence that there will soon be a change in Cuba and that his homeland will see the light.

“There will be thousands of planes, ships, yachts that will go to my Cuba to recreate what was destroyed. When I return, there will be unity; when I return, everyone will want to go again to their land, to their nation,” he stressed.

This young man, who currently lives in Suriname, recently shared another video in which He assured that he never wanted to leave Cuba and that there are many things that he misses about his country.

“It is strange, it is too strange I would say, and it is sad to know that if today thousands and thousands, no thousands, millions of Cubans are not in our land, it is because of the barbarities that are committed there,” he said.

Krizz then stated that people do not leave because they want to, but because the economy is a disaster and freedom is a fairy tale, and asked that emigrants not be judged.

“It is very sad to be far from the people who saw you born, far from the neighborhood, from the street where we ran when we were little, the neighbor, the old men on the corners playing dominoes, even the screams of the neighbors calling each other,” said.

“I would like to return again, but to a free land, a land where we can breathe joy, because now there is a lot of pain, a lot of pain, and the saddest thing is that those leaders who are now in power who have been in power for many years as if were a kingdom, they do not want to realize the situation of a people crying, suffering and crying out for something to happen,” he criticized.