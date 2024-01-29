“When you come to Miami it’s with me”

Another chapter of the controversy between the Cuban artists La Diosa and Yulién Oviedo occurred on social networks this Sunday, when the singer responded again to the comments made by the former member of Charanga Habanera.

After Yulién dedicated some derogatory comments to the popular singer about her figure and her children in a publication about her in CyberCubais the interpreter of “Por Beneath the Water” who has not left things alone.

This time in a direct message on Instagram, the artist sent a message to Yulién Oviedo and in which she once again made it clear that it was a mistake to mess with her and her children.

“You and I are not going to talk anymore. Don’t go now to offend Rey, so that Rey comes out, because Rey is not a man to appear on the networks,” said La Diosa in the almost 10-minute video.

In the direct statement, The Goddess once again assured that Yulién’s offenses against her children were not going to stop there. “Not with my children, Yulién, that’s a shrink of yours,” were the words used by the singer.

In addition, he emphasized that Yulién’s interest is to create a musical theme as a result of this controversy.

“When you come to Miami it is with me, face to face, and with Rey,” said the artist, visibly angry.

Previously, The Goddess had responded to Yulién Oviedo in the stories section of her Instagram account: “Yulien, you don’t play with my children. Wherever I see you and whatever year it is, the problems with me are of time, this is with you and with everyone who believes that there is nothing wrong with messing with my family, so that know”, words he wrote along with an angry face emoticon.

Yulien Oviedo was the one who started the controversy after commenting on news from La Diosa in CyberCuba which appeared in the purest Barbie style wearing a tight pink dress.

Until the time of writing this note, Oviedo had not responded to La Diosa’s statements.