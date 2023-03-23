1650 euros is the average annual heating bill for a French household according to INSEE figures. A cost that varies greatly depending on the heating mode chosen, even more so since the European energy crisis. SO, which heating mode to choose in France in 2023 to reduce the bill? What are the advantages and disadvantages of the different solutions available on the market? And how to adapt your choice according to your geographical region? Here are some answers.

The different heating modes

In France, historically, the different heating methods can be classified into three main categories: electric heating, gas heating and oil heating. But in 2023 and faced with rising gas and electricity prices, alternative solutions such as wood, geothermal energy or solar power are meeting with some success. We take stock of these different heating methods.

gas heating

Gas heating is the preferred mode of heating for the French: it equips 39% of French homes, or nearly 11 million homes. Natural gas has several advantages: it provides gentle, even heat throughout the home and also makes it easy to produce domestic hot water using a suitable boiler. Before the war in Ukraine, it enjoyed a relatively stable price compared to other fossil fuels.

On the downside, gas requires the installation of a boiler which must be regularly maintained by a qualified professional. It presents a potential risk of explosion or carbon monoxide poisoning in the event of leakage or improper combustion. Finally, it contributes to global warming by its significant CO2 emissions and especially by its involuntary leaks of methane which have a superior heating power.

electric heating

Electric heating is the second most common heating method in France, after gas. 35% of French households have adopted it, or more than 8 million households. The main advantage of electric heating lies in its simplicity of installation and use. It does not require major work or regular maintenance and also offers optimal thermal comfort thanks to the possibility of adjusting the temperature in each room.

On the other hand, electric heating is one of the most expensive heating methods : electricity is the most expensive energy for heating, with an average annual budget estimated at 1,824 euros for average consumption. The second is its ecological impact: even if French electricity is mainly produced by carbon-free sources (nuclear and renewable), it is not free of CO2 emissions during transport or storage. In addition, some electric heaters are inefficient and consume a lot of energy.

Oil heating

One might think that it dates from another time, and yet. Oil heating still equips 12% of French homes, mainly in rural or peri-urban areas that are not connected to the public natural gas network. This type of heating has several advantages: it offers good autonomy thanks to the possibility of storing fuel oil in a tank and also makes it possible to produce domestic hot water with a boiler. Formerly more affordable than other energies, it is now one of the most expensive heating methods with soaring oil prices.

Oil heating also requires a large space to store the fuel and above all, is very polluting. Since 2022, it is moreover forbidden to install new heating systems based on this fossil fuel.

Les solutions alternatives

Faced with current environmental and economic challenges, alternative heating solutions are developing more and more. They use renewable, free and inexhaustible sources of energy, such as wood, heat pumps, geothermal energy or solar energy.

Wood heating

This is the oldest of the heating methods and it is making a comeback. Wood heating is an ecological and economical method of heating. Available in different forms (logs, pellets or chips), wood is a CO2-neutral energy because it releases during combustion the same gas that it captured during its growth. It also makes it possible to promote local resources and create jobs. Wood heating can be done with different devices: stove, insert, boiler or cooker. However, it requires a storage space for the fuel and regular maintenance of the smoke evacuation duct.

The heat pump

The heat pump is a heating solution that uses the calories present in the air, water or ground to transform them into heat and distribute it in the home. There are different types of heat pumps depending on the energy source used: aerothermal (air/air or air/water), geothermal (ground/water or water/water) or hydrothermal (water/water).

The heat pump takes calories from the external environment thanks to a refrigerant that circulates in a closed circuit. This fluid passes successively from a liquid to a gaseous state by changing temperature. It then transfers its heat to the hot water circuit which supplies the emitters (radiators or underfloor heating). Geothermal energy offers a constant and efficient source of energy throughout the year. It also makes it possible to produce domestic hot water and even to cool the accommodation in summer.

The heat pump has several advantages and disadvantages that should be known before embarking on this project. Ecological (it uses renewable energy) it is also very economical. If its installation is more expensive and necessarily requires the intervention of professionals, it allows you to make big savings. According to Ademe, the heat pump can cover up to 70% of the heating needs of a home.

On average, an air/air heat pump restores 4 kWh for 1 kWh consumed. A yield that varies greatly depending on the region and the outside temperature. Also note that a heat pump is noisy and requires a large storage space. In new homes, it is often placed in the garage.

Geothermal energy is a form of heating using a heat pump. It consists of capturing heat from the ground or groundwater to return it to the home via a heat pump system (PAC). Geothermal energy is a clean and sustainable energy that reduces its energy bill and its carbon footprint. However, it requires a significant initial investment and a preliminary study of the land to determine the feasibility of the project.

Solar

Solar thermal heating uses the sun’s energy to heat water that circulates through solar collectors installed on the roof or in the garden. The hot water can then be stored in a tank or tank to supply the heating circuit or the domestic hot water. Solar thermal heating saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions. It also benefits from financial aid from the State such as the tax credit or the bonus for the conversion of boilers. However, it is necessary to have a sufficient and well-oriented surface to install the solar collectors, and to provide a back-up system to compensate for the lack of sunshine.

Solar is therefore a good complement to save money and have an ecological approach. In some regions, notably the North, solar power is not necessarily profitable.

Which heating mode to choose according to your region?

The choice of heating mode also depends on the climatic and geographical characteristics of each region. Indeed, depending on the outside temperature, the sunshine, the availability of resources or the cost of the network, certain heating methods will be more suitable than others.

In cold regions such as the Grand Est or the Alps, it is advisable to opt for an efficient and economical heating method. such as wood or the heat pump. These solutions make it possible to provide constant and comfortable heat even in very cold weather. Wood is also a local and abundant energy in these regions.

In temperate regions such as Ile-de-France or Centre-Val de Loire, it is possible to opt for a mixed heating mode which combines renewable energy such as solar thermal and fossil energy such as natural gas. Solar thermal covers part of the heating and domestic hot water needs, while natural gas provides back-up when needed. This solution reduces energy consumption and bills while enjoying optimal comfort.

In hot regions such as Corsica or Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, it is preferable to choose a reversible heating mode which also allows the accommodation to be cooled in summer. The air-to-air heat pump is a suitable solution for these climates. It captures the calories from the outside air to return them to the home in the form of hot or cold air depending on the season. It offers good energy efficiency and a low cost in use. Plus, it’s eco-friendly. Solar panels can also complete the installation.