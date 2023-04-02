Whistles for Messi and a new defeat for PSG

Within the framework of the date 29 of Ligue 1 in France, Paris Saint Germain de Lionel Messi received Lyon from Nicolas Tagliaficowho beat him 1-0 and further deepens the bad moment they are going through.

Before the start of the match, the Parisian team became a trend again on social networks because the moment the stadium’s voice named Lionel Messi as the starter, the ultras began to whistle and repudiate his presence in the team.

This bad moment could further delay the negotiation for the renewal of the contract that expires at the end of the season and further deepen the rumors that the captain of the world champion Argentina team will once again be a player of the Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the team led by Christophe Galtier not only added its second consecutive loss by both league and venuebut it continues at the top of the standings, although with a difference of no more than six points above its closest rival.