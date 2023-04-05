“I’m starting to get tired”: on the verge of tears, Bilal Hassani confides in his canceled concert in an old church after a controversy (VIDEO)

For the past few days, the subject has been the subject of bitter debate in Catholic fundamentalist circles. with the announcement of a concert by Bilal Hassani in an old church in Metz, deconsecrated more than 500 years ago. Traditionalist associations believed that the singer, who participated in Eurovision for France, was not doing “nothing else” what of the “pornography”. Serious words, to which were added threats to the artist and his audience, while the concert was sold out.

But this morning, the performance was canceled due to risks to the safety of those expected, in particular with the announcement of two demonstrations – one against the concert, led by the Lorraine Catholique collective and political figures from the right and the extreme right, and one to support Bilal Hassani in order to “fight against obscurantism and extremism.” Forced to give up his performance, the singer was therefore the guest of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine in It’s up to you this Wednesday, April 5, and this one was very moved and discouraged: “I’m starting to get a little tired, I admit that I’ve been exhibited for four years, and I know what I’m incurring in what I’m offering.but I’m still a human being, I’m 23, I started when I was 19, it’s a lot to carry on my shoulders,” he admits. “When I find my audience, it’s really magical, but there, it’s really a shame,” reveals Bilal Hassani, who adds that the tour he undertakes must be played in unusual places, in places of a desire to shock, “I have the impression that we are not making too much progress, sometimes, we have the impression of seeing beautiful things happen (…) and all of a sudden, we’re backand it’s kinda scary.”

Bilal Hassani supported by the Minister of Culture

always in It’s up to youBilal Hassani received the support of the Minister of Culture, RIma Abdul Malak, who said “concerned” : “He has been bullied on social media for several years now. (…) these attacks against Bilal Hassani, they are neither more nor less than homophobic attacks, transphobic attacksit’s the hatred of everything that comes close to the queer universe.” Denouncing a cancellation “sad” more “understandable”she called “continue to defend” creative freedom “against all fundamentalisms, against all extremisms.”