Svitolina returns to compete less than six months after her maternity

Chicago (USA), Apr 3 (EFE).- The Ukrainian Elina Svitolina returned to compete this Monday in the WTA 500 in Charleston less than six months after having her first daughter and fell after a battle of two hours and 46 minutes against the Kazakh Yulia Putintseva by 6-7(3), 6-2 and 6-4.

Svitolina, who became number three in the world and now occupies position number 1,081, had not competed since the 2022 Miami tournament and had her daughter with French tennis player Gael Monfils last October.

The Ukrainian returned to compete at a good level and won the first set 7-3 in the tiebreaker, before being overcome by Putintseva, 47 in the world.

It was the second victory for the Kazakh in eight precedents with Svitolina.

The Charleston tournament will take place until next Sunday with Jessica Pegula as the first favorite and Paula Badosa as the Spanish participant with the best ranking (n.33).

Badosa debuts this Tuesday against the Egyptian Mayar Sherif.