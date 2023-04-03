Israel is again attacking targets in Syria, killing at least two civilians

Both died in a glass factory near the capital Damascus, which was hit by a rocket, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday night. Syria’s state news agency Sana also reported two deaths and – unspecified – damage as a result of the attacks. The Syrian army shot down several rockets. In addition, the Israeli military also attacked Damascus airport and targets in Suwaida in the south of the country, said the UK-based Syrian Observatory.

Israel regularly attacks targets in the neighboring civil war country to prevent Iran from expanding its military influence there with the help of militias. Iran and Russia are considered the most important allies of the Syrian government.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights just last week, five officers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards were killed in an attack by the Israeli army in Syria. The Revolutionary Guards are the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces and far more important than the country’s traditional army.