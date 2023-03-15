Axel Milberg stops “Tatort” investigators: Bye bye Borowski

like – Axel Milberg (66) will stop in 2025 as the Kiel “crime scene” investigator Klaus Borowski!

After more than 20 years, the actor will soon be coming to an end with the role of “Tatort” commissioner. The NDR announced that he would be seen on the first side of his colleague Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik, 32) with new episodes until 2025.

Milberg has been playing the commissioner since 2003 and he has always liked to do that: “There was never any routine in the “crime scene”, nothing was repeated, every “crime scene” in Kiel was different,” said Milberg according to the announcement. It was often – incidentally – a declaration of love to his first home, the state of Schleswig-Holstein. Borowski has been investigating with Sahin since 2017.

Milberg has played the likeable North German commissioner in 38 episodes so far. “As nice as it was to focus on the character “Borowski”, after 21 years the market is changing and I am with it. I have therefore asked the management of the NDR not to extend our contract again and am looking forward to the new one. Now I’m looking ahead,” Milberg said.

With the departure of the exceptional actor, one comes to an end, said NDR director Joachim Knuth according to the announcement. “Axel Milberg shaped the “Tatort” from Kiel for two decades and with his character Klaus Borowski developed his very own North German character that fits perfectly with Schleswig-Holstein.” (swim)