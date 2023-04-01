Transparencies and a lot of shine: the original dresses by Mica Viciconte that mark the season

One of the celebrities who managed to position herself over the years and became one of the most beloved is Mica Viciconte. As a couple with the former soccer player Fabián Cubero and with a common son, Luca, the blonde is very happy with everything that is happening to her at a work and personal level. Mica is part of the Telefe cycle “Ariel en su Salsa” along with Nico Peralta and other staff.

Through their social networks, Mica Viciconte He always shares funny videos with his son and the daughters of Fabián Cubero and his ex, Nicole Neumann, one of the biggest attractions on Instagram, but another detail that his fans love is the model’s clothes.

Last Sunday, through an Instagram post, Mica Viciconte He showed the new collection of dresses that he adopted from a well-known brand among the famous and fell in love with the designs. “I want to show you this collection that is a fire @om.ganeshaok has an exclusive brand and 50% only for this week. If I were you, I wouldn’t waste time. What look did you like the most? At one point in the reel it appears Luca”wrote the blonde and she was very funny with these autumn winter options combining them with boots.

Mica Viciconte.

The blonde is one of the media figures with the most proposals when it comes to representing a brand and that can be seen on her social networks. From clothes, shoes and makeup to appliances and household objects. Congratulations!

Mica showed how Luca gets along with Allegra Cubero

Allegra, the 12-year-old girl who is the fruit of the love of Fabián Cubero and Nicole Neumann, is very close to the little one and shows it through videos on Instagram. “A few days ago I was wondering why @lucacubero spit when he ate or drank water and now I understand why hahaha @cubero.allegra you can’t teach him that, although I have to admit I love seeing them happy like this,” he wrote Mica by sharing a funny video of his son with his sister.

Luca Cubero’s relationship with his sisters is apparently one of the best and the famous always shows that on the networks. Indiana, Allegra and Sienna, daughters of Neumann and Cubero, love their little brother and seem to enjoy unforgettable moments.