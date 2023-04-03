Record seizure of goods since the start of Ramadan (Ministry of Commerce)

During the first ten days of Ramadan, the agents of control and repression of fraud from the Ministry of Trade and Export Promotion managed to seize 395.49 tons of goods with a total value of more than 51 million DZDaccording to information from the ministry, on Monday.

According to the ministry, these screening officers carried out 53 586 interventionsresulting in the inspection of 8 659 infractions and the issuance of 7,995 reports. The total estimated non-billing amount of DZD 490.6 million has been detected, and 408 samples were carried out (204 microbiological and 204 physicochemical) during the same period.

Various areas of intervention were the target of these actions. The results show that 23,269 interventions were recorded for quality control and the repression of fraud, led to the inspection of 3,584 offenses and issuance of 3,061 reports judicial follow-up, with a proposal to close 115 commercial stores.

Commercial practices also under control

In the field of control of commercial practices, 30 317 interventions have been recorded, resulting from the examination of 5 075 infractions and 4,934 follow-up reports by the courts. The interventions also allowed the detection of a total amount of non-invoicing estimated at 490.6 million DA and the seizure of goods worth 10.93 million DA.

The infringements noted are related to vagueness vis a vis prices and tariffs, non-invocation, in the commercial register, opposition to censorship, the practice of illegal prices, etc.

In short, the results of the economic control activities made it possible to detect several violations, particularly in terms of quality control, the repression of fraud and the control of commercial practices.