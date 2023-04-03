Toyota sales in the US fall 8.8% in the first quarter of 2023 – Hola News

Washington, Apr 3 (EFE).- The Toyota group sold 469,558 vehicles in the United States during the first quarter of the year, 8.8% less than in the same period of 2022, according to figures released this Monday by the manufacturer Japanese.

Toyota noted that 25.3% of its sales between January and March were hybrid and electric vehicles.

By divisions, the Toyota brand sold 401,307 vehicles, 10.9% less than a year ago, while Lexus, which produces high-end and luxury cars, delivered 68,251, a 6% increase.

Toyota’s executive vice president of North America, Jack Hollis, noted in a statement that the Japanese automaker offers 22 hybrid and electric vehicles, “more than any other manufacturer.”

“We will continue to improve our vehicle inventory to meet customer demand while doing everything possible to exceed expectations with the introduction of more electrified vehicles in 2023,” he stated.

Sales of the Corolla Hybrid increased 57.5% in the quarter, while sales of the Highlander Hybrid SUV grew 26.5%.

Also today, General Motors (GM) said its US sales grew 17.6% from January to March, while Tesla, which did not release its delivery figures by region, announced that its worldwide sales rose 36%.

For its part, in the first quarter, the Stellantis group lost 9% of its sales in the US.