A collective strike is in force in the AMBA: which lines are not working this Friday

In the midst of a long union internment, a stoppage of the bus service affects thousands of users in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Country (AMBA) and other points in the interior of the country. It is a protest that began at 0 this Friday and will last until 12 noon today.

The measure of force of the workers of the DOTA company affects the users of the following bus lines:

5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 28, 31, 44, 50, 51, 56, 57, 74, 76, 79, 84, 91, 99, 101, 107, 108, 117, 135, 146, 150, 161, 164, 168, 177, 188, 263, 271, 299, 370, 373, 384, 385, 388, 403, 405, 421, 429, 435, 503 of Saint Vincent , 514 from Almirante Brown and 520 from Lanús.

It also affects services in cities such as Mar del Plata and the provinces of Santiago del Estero, Santa Fe, Córdoba and Jujuy.

The sector led at the national level by the leader Migue Bustinduy, grouped in the Juan Manuel Palacios group, demands before the Ministry of Labor that his victory in the last union elections in five sectionals be recognized and, at the same time, that the judicial rulings.

On the other hand, they ask for a basic salary of $350,000 in all regions of the country.

Their claims were not heard, they denounced from the group.

“On the day of the date, since the Ministry of Labor did not give an answer, it was decided to take a forceful measure stopping the transport service for 12 hours from zero hours on this Friday, March 17,” they indicated in a statement . In turn, they warned that the measure could be repeated next week, but this time for 24 hours.