Wirtschaftsbetriebe Duisburg are looking for innovative projects for environmental protection

Get strong now for a sustainable future and set an example: In 2023, Wirtschaftsbetriebe Duisburg will present a sustainability award for innovative and ecologically valuable projects for the first time. Apply now for one of the four categories and win up to 4,000 euros. “Show your commitment to environmental protection and help to conserve resources and protect the environment.”

No plan B

Foto: shutterstock

The earth, the common home of all living beings, is a precious commodity. It is a source of food, water, air and energy. However, despite this fact, previous dealings with her in the past were often thoughtless and ruthless. Decades of exploitation and pollution as if there were no consequences. However, the reality today is different: the environment is in a critical state. The effects of climate change, water pollution and the destruction of forests and habitats threaten not only nature but also human survival. It is more than time to realize the responsibility of taking care of the planet. And each of us can do our part to protect the environment and promote sustainable practices.

Set an example for a more sustainable future

Die Business operations in Duisburg have decided to present a sustainability award for the first time this year. We are looking for committed sustainability projects in Duisburg that have ecological value and thus contribute to conserving resources and protecting the environment. With this initiative, Wirtschaftsbetriebe Duisburg would like to set an example and encourage people to get involved in a more sustainable future.

The Sustainability Award of the Duisburg business enterprise honors citizens who, with their innovative ideas and projects, make a significant contribution to the responsible use of the environment. Participants over the age of 18 have the opportunity to take part and win a prize. “Use the opportunity to appreciate your efforts and provide further impetus for a more sustainable future,” says Volker Lange, Corporate Communications at Wirtschaftsbetriebe Duisburg.

All interested parties can apply with their projects in four categories. Here are the categories as an example overview:

Foto: shutterstock

1. Climate protection

Renewable energy

sustainable mobility concepts

sustainable buildings

2. Protection of the environment and nature

promoting biodiversity

urban biotopes

water saving

3. Circular Economy

waste reduction

waste collection

Recycling

4. Liveable city

Water sensitive city

Living quarters

Heat resilience (e.g. through greening)

Apply now for the Sustainability Award 2023 from Wirtschaftsbetriebe Duisburg

The application period for the Sustainability Award 2023 runs from April 11, 2023 to July 14, 2023. Corresponding project descriptions can be found on the Website of the business enterprise Duisburg uploaded and then evaluated by a jury of experts. In addition, Duisburg residents have the opportunity to cast their vote by public voting.

There will be a winner in each category. The project with the most votes in the expert jury and in the public voting receives the main prize of 4,000 euros. The other three winners will each receive 2,000 euros. The award ceremony will take place as part of a press event on September 23, 2023 in the administration building of Wirtschaftsbetriebe Duisburg, H2-Office, at Duisburg’s inner harbor. “We look forward to many exciting and innovative projects and invite everyone to take part,” says Volker Lange.

Business operations in Duisburg Schifferstr. 190, 47059 Duisburg Information phone: (0203)283-3000 Mail: [email protected]