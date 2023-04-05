FDP man senses hidden ban in Habeck’s new heating law

The energy policy spokesman for the party, Michael Kruse, senses a “obligation to replace heating systems by 2035” in the new law. Kruse said thatBild“-Newspaper. Habeck hides this “behind a jumble of regulations,” Kruse continues. “This takes Habeck’s scrapping orgy for gas heaters to the next level.”

FDP spokesman wants to stop Habeck’s draft law

The background: According to the “Bild” newspaper, the draft law provides that the gas networks should be converted to 65 percent hydrogen by 2035. Heaters should also use 65 percent hydrogen. According to the report, this would mean that heaters that run on natural gas will still be allowed from 2035, but there will be no gas to operate them.

“This legal text is the biggest spoof of the people in this country that this ministry has ever presented,” raged FDP man Kruse to the “Bild” newspaper. “As Free Democrats, we will stop this madness.”