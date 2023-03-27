“In All Friendship” – Season 26 starts

MDR Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk

On March 28, 2023, the 26th season of the ARD series “In aller Hoffnung” starts – with 42 episodes, every Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the first.

In the new season, the staff at the Sachsenklinik can look forward to eventful and grueling months with dramatic, exciting and human stories.

“In All Friendship” is produced by Saxonia Media Filmproduktionsgesellschaft mbH on behalf of MDR and ARD DEGETO. The series is a joint production of ARD.

