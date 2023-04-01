Why can they cancel the Welfare Pension that older adults receive?

The government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has implemented the welfare pension with the aim of providing financial support to the elderly, ensuring a decent life for them.

Although it is an invaluable benefit, there are cases in which there are misuses of the wellness card, which may result in the cancellation of support. For this reason, it is important to know the reasons why the Welfare Pension can be cancelled.

It is essential to remember that all the procedures of the program are free, so no one should request money to provide care at the facilities of the Welfare Secretariatso we recommend paying attention to the calls for Well-being on the portal of The Truth News.

How can you lose the Welfare Pension?

The guidelines for receiving the pension are informed by the Welfare Secretariat



To continue being a beneficiary of the program, it is necessary to comply with a series of obligations established by the Mexican government. At least five requirements have been identified that beneficiaries must meet to avoid irregularities that could lead to the cancellation of financial support for the elderly.

Reasons why the Welfare Pension can be taken away

Among the reasons for which the Welfare Pension can be cancelled, there is failure to comply with the survival test. Beneficiaries must carry out this process through a social security institution within a period of no more than six months. In case of not complying with this, the pension will be suspended until the situation is clarified.

Another reason for cancellation is providing false information. In this case, financial support will be permanently suspended. The pension can also be canceled if the beneficiary receives another pension that is greater than one thousand pesos, but only if it was incorporated after 2012.

If the beneficiary decides to voluntarily renounce financial support, the Welfare Pension will also be cancelled. Finally, the death of the beneficiary can also be a reason for cancellation. However, the program is responsible for making the death payment equivalent to 1,160 pesos.

Can the Pension be inherited?

Although with pensions such as the IMSS or ISSSTE upon the death of the beneficiary, the pension passes to his partner or to his children in any given case, with regard to the Well-being Pension, it cannot be inherited upon the death of the beneficiary.

Although you can request the pay-as-you-gowhich is a payment that is granted to family members who have provided support and care to the beneficiaries of the Well-being Programs for the elderly, to which they are entitled by law.

What to do if they do not deposit on the Well-being card?

In the event that neither you nor your relatives have received the government support deposit, it is recommended that you contact the Well-being Line through the number 800 900 2000 to notify the situation.

It may interest you: Welfare Pension 2023: There will be no payment for older adults during these months

When do you deposit the May payment of the Welfare Pension?

If you do not receive your pension deposit, it is advisable to contact the dependency



The beneficiaries who live in the states of Mexico and Coahuila will receive a total of 9,600 pesos on their bank cards, corresponding to the two-month periods of March-April and May-June. This payment is made on the occasion of the elections that will take place next June.

Payment schedule Welfare Pension 2023

January-February: 4 thousand 800 pesos

March-April and May-June: 9,600 pesos (Edomex and Coahuila) and 4,800 pesos for the rest of the beneficiaries.

July-August: 4 thousand 800 pesos

September-October: 4 thousand 800 pesos

November-December: 4 thousand 800 pesos

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!