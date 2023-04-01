Viewers criticize the ZDF show: “It’s hard to beat the embarrassment”

On the occasion of ZDF’s birthday, the Mainz broadcaster has brought a very special show into its program. But it didn’t go down well with viewers.

In mid-February, ZDF announced “The Show of Shows”. What exactly the viewers can expect from the show was open until the end. The broadcaster’s website only said: “ZDF will be 60 years old in 2023. We’re celebrating this occasion with a show that combines five show classics: ‘Der Grosse Preis’, ‘Dalli Dalli’, ‘1, 2 oder 3 ‘, the ‘ZDF hit parade’ and ‘Wetten, dass..?’.”

In addition, stars such as Oliver Welke, Dunja Hayali, Riccardo Simonetti, Giovanni Zarrella, Tommi Schmitt, Katrin Müller-Hohenstein, Horst Lichter and Andrea Kiewel have been announced. Johannes B. Kerner was also announced as commentator. That’s all you knew.

Reprints instead of retrospectives

On Saturday evening at 8.15 p.m. the time had come. The show, which was recorded in Cologne on March 29, started with “Wetten, dass…?” – not moderated by Thomas Gottschalk, but by Christoph Maria Herbst in a leo suit.

Thomas Gottschalk was also there, but not as a “Wetten, dass ..?” presenter. (Source: Max Kohr / ZDF)

After 30 minutes it was on to the next classic show. This was followed by “Dalli Dalli” with Annette Frier as moderator, “The Grand Prize” with Joachim Llambi, the “ZDF-Hitparade” with Mike Krüger and “1, 2 oder 3” moderated by Jessika Schwarz.

But instead of reminiscing with the guests and showing various excerpts from the shows, ZDF relied on new editions of the individual formats – and the viewers in front of the screens probably didn’t like that at all.

“Might cry when I see the misery tonight”

The first comments quickly piled up on ZDF’s Facebook page. “This show is not worthy of 60 years of ZDF,” commented one user, for example. “Dear ZDF, in anticipation of highlights from 60 years of ZDF, as a Dino and target group of linear television, I was looking forward to an entertaining and entertaining show. But please, what is that?” Asked another. “That can hardly be surpassed in terms of embarrassment.”

Horst Lichter and Andrea Kiewel also took part in the “Show of Shows”. (Source: Max Kohr / ZDF)

“What I’ve seen so far is an absolute cheek, dear ZDF, it’s always worse,” said another viewer. “Is ZDF sending itself into April with such a show?” Another user asked in surprise. Also to read: “Sorry, this show is completely wrong. It’s a shame! We were looking forward to a nice TV evening with old scenes.”

This user was particularly emotional: “My goodness, ZDF, what happened to you? I’m a child of the 1970s and I could cry when I see the misery tonight. Hans Rosenthal would be ashamed of what happened to his ‘Dalli, Dalli’ I was so looking forward to the evening, but this show is a disaster.”

“A great cheek, something haphazard and pointless,” wrote another. “Low quality, lacking in style and just plain disappointing,” summarized another. The show ended punctually at 10.45 p.m. – on the station’s 60th birthday.