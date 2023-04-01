Concerned about the crisis, Macri, Larreta, Bullrich and Vidal met urgently with economists

María Eugenia Vidal, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich

The concern about the economy was the focus of a summit meeting that they held this morning Mauricio Macri, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Patricia Bullrich and Maria Eugenia Vidal.

The meeting participated economists of the PRO Hernan Lacunza and Luciano Laspina and analyzed different scenarios on the evolution of the socioeconomic crisis, against a disturbing backdrop: that the situation get worse in an accelerated way before the PASO of August 13 and that the much feared “bomb” that the Frente de Todos would leave if it does not win the elections determines in a decisive way an eventual government of Together for Change.

Despite the presence of the four main PRO leaders, which took place in the offices of the former president located in Olivos, at the meeting no one spoke of the strong fights that dominate the internal opposition in the Buenos Aires district and the province of Buenos Aires. A review of the internal PvC conflicts was made and they only focused on Mendoza, where the challenge of the larretista is maintained Omar De Marchi to compete for the governorship outside the coalition, where the radical will run for the same position Alfredo Cornejo.

The economists’ report was “gaunt”, as reported, and the leaders of the PRO opined that the scenario will be further complicated by the tensions increasingly growing in the ruling party between Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Kirchner by the definition of the presidential candidacy.

