Will the Xbox Series S be left behind? Graphics requirements could become an issue in the future

The Xbox Series S is a cheap compromise for console gamers. However, its lower computing power and smaller memory could still be the downfall of the small console, as a game developer now explains.

Can the Xbox Series S deliver what it promises?

In an interview opposite GamingBolt Caverns of Mars: Recharged’s game designer and producer Tadas Migauskas said that the Xbox Series S will have a “pretty difficult time” to keep up with the demands of the new generation in the future.

Presumably, according to Migauska, later on she won’t be able to run games at 1440p and 60 FPS. Microsoft itself thinks that the console will by no means be left behind and cause problems in game development.

According to Migauskas, the Xbox Series X is about three times as powerful as its little console sister – at least in terms of graphics performance. He explains why that could create difficulties as the generation progresses.

“Most current games use delayed pipelines, so the number of pixels rendered translates pretty directly to the computational complexity. Now, if we take the expected resolution targets for both consoles, we get a difference of 2.25x. If you add that to the adds to the smaller amount of memory available, it’s going to be pretty hard to keep up,” said the game designer.