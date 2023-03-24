Windows 11: 8 tips on what to do if Bluetooth is not working

Bluetooth is a technology that allows devices such as headsets, keyboards, and mice to be wirelessly connected to a computer or other compatible device. However, sometimes users may encounter issues when trying to utilize Bluetooth on their Windows 11 devices.

These issues can range from connection difficulties, pairing issues, to the device completely failing to connect. Fortunately, there are some tips and solutions that can help fix Bluetooth when not working properly in Windows 11.

In this context, we will introduce some of these tips to help users solve common problems related to Bluetooth in Windows 11.

Tips of what to do Bluetooth not working

Below, check out some tips on how to solve this problem in Windows 11:

1. Make sure bluetooth is enabled in Windows 11

Before you start troubleshooting Bluetooth connectivity issues in Windows 11, it’s important to make sure Bluetooth is enabled on your device. To check if Bluetooth is enabled in Windows 11, follow these steps:

click no notification icon in the Windows 11 taskbar (bottom right corner of the screen); then go to all adjustments > Devices > Bluetooth and other devices; Afterwards, see if the switch Bluetooth is enabled. If it isn’t, click the switch to activate it.

2. Make sure Airplane Mode is turned off in Windows 11

Another common cause of Bluetooth connectivity issues in Windows 11 is Airplane Mode or Airplane Mode. When enabled, Airplane Mode turns off all wireless connections, including Bluetooth. If Airplane Mode is enabled on your device, Bluetooth will not work properly. To disable the same in Windows 11, follow these steps: Click on the notification icon on the Windows 11 taskbar (bottom right corner of the screen); Check if the icon airplane mode It’s deactivated. If it is enabled, click on the icon to disable it.

3. Restart your computer

Restarting your computer can be a simple yet effective solution to fix Bluetooth connection issues in Windows 11. Sometimes Bluetooth may fail due to a temporary error or a software issue.

In this case, restarting the computer can help clear these errors and reset Bluetooth connections. For this, follow these steps:

Click on the button Start in the lower left corner of the screen; Tap the power icon in the menu Start; Finally, select Restart in the list of options.

4. Run the Bluetooth troubleshooter

Windows 11 comes with a built-in troubleshooting tool that can help fix common Bluetooth connection issues. To run the Bluetooth troubleshooter on Windows 11, follow these steps:

Click on the notification icon on the Windows 11 taskbar (bottom right corner of the screen); Then tap all adjustments > update and security > Solve problems > Bluetooth > To execute o troubleshooter > Follow the instructions on the screen.

5. Restart Bluetooth services

Sometimes the Bluetooth services may be stopped or not running properly which can cause Bluetooth connectivity issues in Windows 11. In this case, restarting the Bluetooth services can be helpful to resolve the issue. For this, follow these steps:

Pressure as teclas Windows + R on the keyboard to open the window To execute; type it services.msc in the dialog To execute and pressure Enter; In the list of services, look for services Bluetooth Support Service e Bluetooth Audio Gateway Service; Right-click on each service and select Restart.

6. Update Bluetooth drivers

Another solution to Bluetooth connection issues in Windows 11 is to update the Bluetooth drivers. Outdated or corrupted drivers can prevent Bluetooth from working properly. To update Bluetooth drivers, follow these steps:

Pressure as teclas Windows + X on the keyboard and select Device Manager; In the window Device Manager > Bluetooth devices; Right-click the problem Bluetooth device and select update driver > Search drivers automatically and follow the on-screen instructions.

Windows will automatically search for and install the latest Bluetooth drivers. After the update, restart your computer and try connecting your Bluetooth device again to see if the issue is resolved. If the problem persists, try the other troubleshooting solutions.

7. Reinstale drivers Bluetooth

If updating the Bluetooth drivers does not resolve the connectivity issue, an additional solution is to reinstall the Bluetooth drivers. This can help fix corrupted or incomplete driver issues. For this, follow these steps:

Pressure as teclas Windows + X on the keyboard and select Device Manager; In the window Device Manager > Bluetooth devices; Right-click the problem Bluetooth device and select uninstall device; Then select the checkbox Delete the software driver for this device and click on uninstall; Restart the computer; After the restart, Windows should automatically reinstall the Bluetooth drivers.

8. Update Windows 11 software

Updating the Windows 11 software can fix many Bluetooth connectivity issues, including compatibility issues with newer Bluetooth devices. To update Windows 11, follow these steps:

Pressure as teclas Windows + I on the keyboard to open the settings; click in update and security > windows update > Check for updates; If updates are available, click download and install; Follow the onscreen instructions to complete the update installation.

After the update, restart your computer and try connecting your Bluetooth device again to see if the issue is resolved. If the problem persists, contact technical support for further assistance.