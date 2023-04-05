Windows 11: Microsoft error translating English to English



It’s just a small bug, but it’s causing a smile, especially among British Windows Insider testers. When localizing the dialogs in current Windows 11 pre-release versions, Microsoft incorrectly translated a known format for compressed files.





Microsoft has traditionally struggled with translating dialogs and other content in Windows into a variety of languages. Of course, this mammoth task does not always run without errors, so that even in language variants that are potentially used by many millions of people, larger and smaller errors can still be found.



A curious example is provided by the most recent Insider builds, in which the entry displayed in the revised right-click menu for combining multiple files into a ZIP file was incorrectly translated. However, this error only affects the releases of the Windows 11 builds from the “Canary” and “Dev” channels, which use the “en-GB” localized version, i.e. the Great Britain release. Instead of ZIP files, there is now talk of “postcode” files, i.e. postcode files. The background is, of course, that in the USA the postcode is commonly referred to as a zip code, while in Great Britain the postcode has always been spoken of. After the English blogger Zac Bowden from Windows Central on the error had drawn attention toa Microsoft employee confirmed its existence and indicated that the developers are already working on a solution behind the scenes.

Apparently the error has been around for a while, because contrary to what the Microsoft employee claims, the problem with the “zip code files” does not only affect the Windows 11 Insider builds from the “Canary” channel. Since it is now also included in the less frequently released builds from the “Dev” channel, a little more time has probably passed since the introduction. In any case, the error caused a lot of conversation on Twitter, with many users sharing their favorite translation mishaps from the last few years.

