With an emotional message and unpublished photos, Chris Perez remembers Selena Quintanilla

This March 31 is fulfilled 28 years of the terrible murder of Selena Quintanilla, For this reason, millions of fans and loved ones of the artist remember her on social networks, one of them is Chris Perez, widower of the late star.

Through a publication on his social networks, the musician cHe shared with his followers some memories with the Queen of Tex-Mexto whom he was married from 1992 to 1995, when his life was taken by Yolanda Saldivar.

The ex-partner of the famous singer has shown on more than one occasion that keeps the singer alive through her memories, sharing images with the artist on every possible occasion, as well as the musical triumphs she has had after her death.

Chris Perez shares photos of Selena on her death anniversary

On his Instagram account, the renowned guitarist shared a couple of photos with the singer, with whom he lived a strong romance that until 2023 sFollow the thoughts of the artist.

“Guys… It’s that time. March 31, 1995. I’m going to disappear. April 2 (1992) is next.”, he wrote in his post.

The brief message is loaded with an emotional meaning, as it was a March 31, 1995 that the iconic singer was killed in room 158 of the Days Inn hotel, just as it was on April 2, 1992 that she and Chris secretly got married.

How old was Selena before she died?

It was a tragic March 31, 1995 when one of the rising stars of Latin music she was murdered at just 23 years old and at the peak of her career in a crime committed by the president of his fan club, Yolanda Saldívar.

