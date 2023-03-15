With Haaland, City have a big advantage: they made five

Manchester City, from England, with five goals from Norwegian Erling Haaland, who equaled a mark by Lionel Messi, beat Leipzig, from Germany, with a 7-0 victory that qualified them without problems to the quarterfinals of the League of European Champions.

Haaland, the figure of the night in the city of Manchester, converted five times (PT 22m -penalty-, 24m and 45m. (+2) and ST 8 and 12m), while the German Ilkay Gündogan (ST 4m) and the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne (ST 45m. (+2) completed the win.

The English team went smoothly to the next stage for the sixth consecutive time, and closed the series 8-1 in their favor, after the 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Haaland equaled the historical mark of Lionel Messi with Barcelona, ​​from Spain (2012) and the Brazilian Luiz Adriano with Shaktar Donetsk, from Ukraine (2014), who scored five goals in the same game, during the group stage of the Champions League.

Messi scored against Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen in a 7-1 win, while Luiz Adriano scored against Belarus’ Bate Borisov in a 7-0 win.

The 22-year-old Norwegian attacker became the current goalscorer in the 2022/2023 Champions League with 10 goals and surpassed Egyptian Mohamed Salah (8).

Haaland was replaced 17 minutes into the second half by Julián Álvarez, world champion with Argentina in Qatar 2022.

Messi is the footballer who has scored three goals or more in the same game the most times, along with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (8). The list continues with Robert Lewandowski (6), Karim Benzema (4), Filippo Inzaghi, Mario Gomez, Luiz Adriano and Neymar (3).

The Norwegian is the third player to convert a hat-trick in this edition of the Champions League after Lewandowski and Salah.

For its part, Inter, from Italy, with Lautaro Martínez as the starter, drew 0-0 against Porto, from Portugal, as a visitor, and got a ticket to the quarterfinals after the 1-0 win in the first leg. The world champion attacker with Argentina in Qatar 2022 played as a starter, while Valentín Carboni and Joaquín Correa were substitutes.

TODAY, ANOTHER DOUBLE SHOW

The rematch of the round of 16 of the Champions League will continue today with these matches: at 5:00 p.m. Real Madrid, from Spain (5)-Liverpool, from England (2) and Napoli, from Italy (2)-Frankfurt, from Germany (0 ).

So far, those qualified to play the quarterfinals are: Manchester City, Inter, Benfica, from Portugal, Chelsea, from England and Milan, from Italy.